Lupita Nyong’o Looks Strong AF As She Does Pushups, Lunges & Squats At A Park – Watch

Lupita Nyong’o gave her fans a glimpse at her workout after taking a trip to the park! Check out the Oscar winner rocking some chic workout gear along with her cheeky ‘Star Wars’ reference.

Everyone is trying to put in time at the gym to reach their ideal health goals and achieve their summer body, including Lupita Nyong’o! The Oscar winning actress, 38, took to Twitter on June 24 and gave her nearly two million followers a look at her workout regimen. Lupita’s first video featured the actress sporting an olive green outfit, complete with leggings, crop top and a baseball cap.

In a stunning, green field, Lupita got into position to do a couple of pushups. Lupita did roughly six pushups total, adjust her body as she needed to stay in form. Her pushups were seriously impressive, too. Lupita was able to steady her body so well that her face nearly touched the grass! Once Lupita had done enough, she glanced up at her camera with an accomplished look on her face. “Fitness, you are my friend,” she captioned the first video, adding the hashtags “Push It” and “Summer Body.”

Of course, that wasn’t the only video that Lupita shared. The second clip featured the actress at the top of an outdoor, stone staircase. Lupita lowered her body and brought herself back up again, doing a squat motion. This time, Lupita added a backpack to add just a bit more weight. Once she was done with her squats, Lupita smoothly transitioned to yet another workout!

From her squats, Lupita started doing some deep lunges. With each step, Lupita took her time to get the full impact of the workout. The Black Panther star did lunges about half way to the bottom of another set of stairs, before walking toward the bottom step and running to the top of the stone staircase.

Lupita captioned the video with a pretty cheeky and fun caption, too! “Maz is not always right: Sometimes what’s best is behind you!” Lupita wrote, referencing a line her character, Maz Kanata, says in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. Fans loved seeing some of Lupita’s workout, and as the summer goes on, we hope to see more!