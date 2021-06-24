Kelly Rowland, 40, Looks Sensational In Cutout Swimsuit 5 Months After Giving Birth

Kelly Rowland is soaking up the sun on her Jamaican getaway! The singer shared a new sultry picture showing off her post-baby summer body!

Kelly Rowland, 40, sizzled in a black swimsuit! Just five months after giving birth to son Noah Jon, the Destiny’s Child alum sported a sexy one piece with cutouts as she went for a dip in Jamaica. “Brown Skin Girl,” she captioned the post, referencing Beyoncé‘s song on album The Lion King: The Gift (notably, Kelly also appears in the music video for the track). The Houston native perched herself on the edge of a gorgeous ocean front pool at the resort, showing off the turquoise blue water and postcard worthy scenery. She opted to keep her curly hair down for the relaxing pool day.

The photo racked up over 100,000 likes from her 11 million followers — including friend Vanessa Bryant, 39, who left a series of red heart and fire emojis. Chloe Bailey simply commented “loveee,” while Beyoncé’s mom Tina Lawson added, “Yessssss” (along with more heart and fire emojis). Kelly’s post-baby body is looking absolutely incredible after welcoming Noah in Jan. 2021, making her and husband Tim Weatherspoon‘s 6-year-old son Titan Jewell Weatherspoon into a big brother.

Kelly took to Instagram to announce Noah’s birth on January 30th with a sweet photo! In the snap, Titan is seen smiling and gazing at his new baby bro as they met for the first time. “On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon Greeted us! We are truly grateful,” Kelly captioned the post, including Noah’s height and weight.

In December 2020, Kelly spoke exclusively with HollywoodLife about her second pregnancy and admitted that this time around was a lot more tiring than the first! “I’m out of breath every week this kid gets heavier and heavier,” she said to HL. “I forgot what going up the stairs was like — a marathon. It’s really, really, and it’s definitely different from my first pregnancy,” confessing she wishes someone “told” her that a second pregnancy could be more exhausting. “I was talking to a girlfriend about that last night, I was like, ‘No one told me! No one told me it was like this!’ and she was like, ‘Was your pregnancy with Titan not like this?’ and I was like, ‘No! it was so dramatically different, and I wish someone would’ve told me.'”