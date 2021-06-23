Gigi Hadid Channels ‘The Matrix’ In Black Outfit & Cat Eye Sunglasses 9 Mos. After Giving Birth

Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York City on June 23, wearing a monochromatic outfit, that looked reminiscent of the 1999 cult-classic movie ‘The Matrix.’

Gigi Hadid, 26, looks ready to enter the matrix. The Vogue model was seen walking towards a waiting SUV outside her NoHo apartment in New York City on June 23, looking like a mix between Kate Beckinsale’s, 47, character “Celine” from Underworld and Keanu Reeves, 56, “Neo,” from the 90’s trilogy film, The Matrix. The supermodel looked chic in a pair of black heeled boots, silky black high-waist pants, and a black sequenced top as she made her way past the cameras. Wearing her golden tresses in a sleek back style and topping off this monochromatic look with black cat-eye sunglasses, Gigi was totally rocking this edgy look.

Just nine months ago, Gigi and Zayn Malik, 28, welcomed their beautiful daughter Khai, 9 months, into the world, and the model has been looking amazing ever since. In February 2021, Gigi wore a beautiful floral print dress as she graced the cover of Vogue. She spoke with the magazine about having a realistic outlook when it came to getting back to work. Telling the magazine, “I know that I’m not as small as I was before, but I also am a very realistic thinker,” she said of her agreeing to shoot the cover. “I straight up was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll shoot a Vogue cover, but I’m obviously not going to be a size 0,’ nor do I, at this point, feel like I need to be back to that,” she said.

On June 18, Gigi uploaded a photo to her Instagram wearing denim pants, a turtle neck shirt, and striped jacked, as she hung out with Cake Boss star, Buddy Valastro, and teased a possible new project. “Best. Day. Ever.” began her caption. “Something coming soon from CAKE BOSS @buddyvalastro & his biggest fan / newest @carlosbakery intern…me. Thank you to the whole famiglia for the warmest welcome. Big big love,” she wrote. By the looks of the pictures above, something delicious was definitely being cooked up in that kitchen!