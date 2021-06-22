David Harbour Reveals He Knows The ‘Endgame’ Of ‘Stranger Things’ … In Bed: Watch

David Harbour revealed in an interview that he’s almost done filming the new season of ‘Stranger Things,’ and he knows exactly how this season will end.

Stranger Things star David Harbour revealed that he knows just how the sci-fi drama will end in a new interview clip, while lounging in a bathrobe on a bed. David’s beloved character police chief Jim Hopper sacrificed himself to close the Upside Down portal at the end of season three, leaving many people to wonder what happened to Hop. The actor mentioned that he knows “how [Stranger Things] actually turns out” in an episode of the web series Happy Sad Confused released on Tuesday June 22.

At the end of Stranger Things 3, fans weren’t sure about Hopper’s fate, and the lead up to the series’ fourth season has still left fans hungry to know what happened to the Hawkins chief. During an October 2019 appearance Late Night with Seth Meyers, David FaceTimed series creators The Duffer Brothers (Ross and Matt) to ask whether he was dead. Ross told him that they were figuring it out. After an early trailer for season four showed Hopper at a Russian prison, fans were even more confused about what happened to David’s character.

When Happy Sad Confused host Josh Horowitz asked David if he knew what the series’ “endgame” was, David said he had a much better idea now than he did a year ago. “That was more revealed to me throughout this,” he said.

Despite the laidback appearance of the interview (bathrobe and all), David said Netflix likes the cast to stay tight-lipped about the show. The actor said the company will email the cast to tell them to keep quiet as to whether or not the cast is even filming the series, which he thinks is a little much. “How secret can it possibly be?” he joked.

While David might be glad to know exactly what happens to Hopper, he did rub it in a little that fans are going to have to wait to find out just what their favorite police chief’s fate ultimately is. “It’s cool for me. It sucks for you,” he said, pointing directly at the camera.

While the release date for Stranger Things 4 hasn’t been confirmed, David did say in a June 2 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he planned to be done filming in August. The whole episode of Happy Sad Confused can be found on Patreon.

The cast has been filming the new season for a very long time, especially after being halted in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cast started filming again in October 2020. As recently as June, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, and Sadie Sink were among cast members filming what appears to be a battle scene.