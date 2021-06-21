Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Jen Harley Arrested For Alleged Assault With A Deadly Weapon: See Mug Shot

Jen Harley was taken into police custody in Las Vegas over the weekend after an alleged fight with her ‘domestic partner’ Joseph Ambrosole.

Jen Harley, 32, was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday after an alleged dispute with her boyfriend Joseph Ambrosole. The ex of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 35, was charged with domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the police report, which was obtained by HollywoodLife. Her bond was set to $5,000 but she was released shortly after being held and is due in court on Aug. 19.

The police report states that Joseph made a call to authorities after he and Jen allegedly got into a drunken argument after a night out at various places in Las Vegas. He claimed that after security asked them to leave one of the places, he was driving home and that’s when Jen “became combative and punched” him “in the back of the head approximately 10 times with her hand” before throwing his cellphone out the window. He then allegedly stopped his car and got out to try and locate his cellphone before she allegedly got into the driver’s seat of the car and drove away, leaving him behind on the freeway,

The report goes on to say that once Joseph allegedly found his phone and called an Uber to pick him up, he returned to the house they were staying at and another argument eventually ensued. Joseph went on to claim that Jen then took out a gun out while they were outside of the house and allegedly threatened to “shoot” him while pointing it to his face.

On the day of the alleged incident and arrest, Jen’s daughter Ariana Sky, 3, whom she shares with Ronnie, was with her dad as he celebrated getting engaged to his now-fiancee Saffire Matos.

Jen’s latest arrest comes after she’s made headlines for also being arrested in the past. In June 2018, she was arrested for allegedly dragging Ronnie with a car but the Clark County District Attorney never pressed charges due to “insufficient evidence.” She was then arrested in 2020 for domestic battery but the case was later dropped.

On the same day of Jen’s latest arrest, Joseph took to Instagram to share a cozy pic with Jen and wrote the caption, “Dinner Dinner 🥘 w/ my 🍯 #dontbelievethehype.”