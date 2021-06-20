Tyler Cameron Reveals His Thoughts On Chris Harrison Departing ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise: ‘I Wish Him Well’

‘The Bachelorette’ alum Tyler Cameron has opened up about reuniting with Matt James and Rachel Kirkconnell, and what fans can expect from his upcoming book.

Fan-favorite Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron has opened up about longtime host Chris Harrison departing The Bachelor franchise. As fans would recall, Chris exited the series after he defended Rachel Kirkconnell for attending an “Old South” antebellum-themed party in college. The Bachelorette alum, who appeared on Hannah Brown‘s season of the show, spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about the former host’s departure, saying the franchise was going in the “right direction”. Tyler added, “I think both parties are happy and if everyone’s happy then that’s the best thing for everyone … I wish him the most success and wish him well on his next journey.”

The Florida native, who is currently dating Camila Kendra, also opened up about reuniting with his BFF Matt James and season 25 winner Rachael Kirkconnell, who recently rekindled their romance. “It was good to see him,” Tyler told HL. “He’s been locked up with his girlfriend for a little bit [but] I’m excited for him, they seem very happy together.” Although Tyler didn’t find love when he appeared on the popular ABC dating series, he quickly became a fan-favorite, and was labelled a feminist icon after telling Hannah B he would “never pressure” her into anything she wasn’t comfortable with.

He revealed that feminism would be among the topics in his upcoming book, You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self. “Surprisingly, I was praised as this feminist icon and all these things [but] I didn’t do anything special,” he explained. “We have a long ways to go … [the book] is about setting the standard higher and then being better.” Tyler also told HL that the memoir would touch on topics that might surprise fans.

“I went through depression and I’ve battled some things myself,” he said. “But I’m very excited to share a lot about my life, my dating past, and the way I see things.” Tyler, who has teamed up with Smirnoff for their Red, White & Berry ‘Summer of 2,021 Dreams’ promotion, also revealed some of his upcoming summer plans. “I’m a Jupiter boy [so] getting on the water is one of my favorite things to do, and enjoying a few seltzers,” he said. “It’s time to make 2021 the best summer yet. We really want to give back to those who had a rough summer in 2020.” Enter online for your chance to win one of Smirnoff’s 2021 dreams.