Kristin Cavallari Soaks In The Summer Sun On Mexico Vacay Wearing A White Bikini

Kristin Cavallari is kicking off hot girl summer right, with the white sandy beaches of Mexico and a bikini to match!



Look who is in killer shape! Kristin Cavallari, 32, paraded around the pristine beaches of Cabo San Lucas in a white string bikini on June 16, share her adventures on Instagram for all to see. In her latest bikini selfie, The Hills alum stands in front of a clear blue ocean as she throws her hands up in the air with pure joy. Though not pictured her, Kristin is actually on her first summer vacay of the year with her kids. Celebrity hairstylist and pal Emma Willis sent her love to the Very Cavallari star, commenting on the post, “ BODY GOALS girl. Miss ya. Hope you and your kids are having the best time out there!!!!” Somehow, we feel like that’s exactly the case!

Kristin has been in Cabo with her three kids: Camden Jack Cutler,9, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler,7, and Saylor James Cutler, 6, since the start of June 2021, enjoying a relaxing summer getaway. Kristin, an avid traveler, has enjoyed sharing photos of her time spent south of the border: playing with her kids, enjoying the local amenities, and highlighting her vacation outfits, including new pieces from her line, Uncommon James. In a photo dump uploaded to Instagram on June 17, Kristin wore a black baby doll dress with lace detailing from her new Uncommon James summer collection. Some of the other fashion pieces that Kristin models include mustard-colored silk slacks by L’AGENCE, paired with a Tribe Kelley white crop top; a white halter dress with floral designs by the Austrian fashion brand ZIMMERMAN; and a peach maxi-dress from Jonathan Simkhai.

And if you’re wondering, yes, this mama works hard to look this good. Not only is she a fashionista, but in May 2021, Kristin spoke about her fitness routine and shared her dietary habits that keep her in such great shape. “Like everyone else, my workout and health routine has been up and down during quarantine,” she told UsWeekly, “but I finally have gotten back on track. I lift weights, but I do circuit training to keep my heart rate up. I also started doing hot yoga every once in a while. I don’t do it as often as I would like, but I love it when I’m able to make it happen.” She shared that seeing the results keeps her motivated to continue, but it’s important to remain patient because results don’t happen overnight. She added that her top diet secrets is to eat an early dinner and avoiding processed foods. “The way I eat is a lifestyle,” she explained. “Organic as often as possible, tons of veggies, meat, nuts, and seeds, complex carbs like buckwheat soba noodles, berries, tons of fat – I even eat butter.”

While she works on her fitness, she’s also trying to sort out her personal life. After splitting from him in 2020, Kristin has been caught up in a legal battle against her ex-husband and father of her children Jay Cutler, 38. The former Chicago Bears quarterback is reportedly seeking half of Kristin’s Uncommon James brand ownership since it launched while the two were married. For her part, Kristin is not planning to concede, as a source close to the star tells HollywoodLife exclusively, “She’s not going to back down on this part. She’s worked so hard for her company. He had nothing to do with Uncommon James. It was all her.” Let’s hope she has no worries right now on vacation!