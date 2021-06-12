See Pic

Charlize Theron, 45, Glows In Makeup Free Photos As She Hits The Gym Wearing Bright Orange Leggings

Charlize Theron
BACKGRID
Model Bella Hadid with dark hair color, makeup-free and no face mask are walking around in Soho, New York on June 9, 2021. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5231548 090621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Jennifer Lawrence in sweats goes on a power walk with husband Cooke Maroney in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park. The happy couple spent more than an hour walking along the riverfront. 24 May 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA757256_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sofia Richie hangs out with her friends without a mask amid coronavirus pandemic. Sofia was spotted again without boyfriend Scott Disick amid reports that the couple is "on a break'' following Scott's recent rehab stint. Pictured: Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 21 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Charlize Theron flashed a smile to the camera while walking in a black top and bright orange leggings after a rigorous workout session in Beverly Hills.

Charlize Theron, 45, was a gorgeous sight to see on the afternoon of June 10 even though she just had an intense workout! The actress showed off a makeup-free face while wearing a black tank top and bright orange leggings while being photographed after the session, which took place in Beverly Hills, CA. She also wore black and white sneakers as she held a bottle of water and had some of her short blonde hair pulled up and tied back.

Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron shows off her stylish workout outfit. (BACKGRID)

Charlize’s latest outing comes a few months after she made headlines for poking fun at Kylie Jenner‘s lips in an Instagram post. The post showed a side by side pic of her and Kylie, and in hers, she had bright red lipstick on and all around her lips to give the hilarious illusion of bigger lips. “Who’s who?” she cheekily asked in the caption for the post.

When Charlize isn’t wowing during gym outings or in social media pics, she’s hard at work in her successful acting career. She just finished filming the upcoming Netflix fantasy film called School for Good and Evil, in which she plays Lady Lesso, and shared some photos from the set on Instagram. “Ain’t no rest for the EVIL 😈 Can’t wait for you all to meet Lady Lesso#SchoolForGoodAndEvil @netflixfilm,” she captioned a post showing her looking almost unrecognizable with a lot of red curly hair on May 18.

Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron smiling at a previous event. (Shutterstock)

She followed the post up with more pics of her character on May 21 and revealed that they wrapped up the project in the caption. Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, and more will also join Charlize in the Paul Feig-directed feature, which is based on the work of author Soman Chainani and tells the story of teaching kids to be good or evil in the fictional place of Endless Woods.

As of right now, the movie is set to be released in 2022.