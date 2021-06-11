Lorde Rocks Yellow Crop Top & Matching Mini Skirt In Video For Summer Anthem ‘Solar Power’ — Watch

Lorde is back! After a four-year hiatus the New Zealand singer-songwriter is ready to share her latest studio album.

Lorde, 24, just dropped the new music video for her latest single “Solar Power” off her album of the same name! In the video, which dropped on Thursday, June 10, she is seen relaxing on the beach in a bright yellow two-piece dress, as she dances barefoot across the sand alongside an ensemble group of dancers. The backdrop to the video resemblance a scene from the 2007 film, Mamma Mia!, where a musical number also takes place on the coastal line. The New Zealand singer sounded incredible on her the song, which is definitely going to be a summer anthem.

In a newsletter to her fans, Lorde wrote about collaborating with American singer-songwriter and producer, Jack Antonoff, and the inspiration behind the lyric-driven track. “It’s about that infectious, flirtatious summer energy that takes hold of us all, come June (or December, if you’re a Southern Hemisphere baby like me but I know that’s literally IMPOSSIBLE for you all to wrap your little heads around so don’t worry about it!!),” she wrote. The opening shots and lyric are very much a statement to that, as Lorde is flirtatiously walking around and looking at the camera while singing, “I hate the winter / I can’t stand the cold / I tend to cancel all the plans, but when the heat comes summer takes a hold / can I kick it / Yeah.”

from lorde’s newsletter… the album sounds literally amazing i cant wait for it to drop 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hPVZxXB1e8 — ً (@oldshoujo) June 10, 2021

The album cover, which was unveiled just one day before, showed a very cheeky side to the sultry singer! She she was photographed jumping over the camera wearing what appeared to be a long-sleeved yellow thong bodysuit. “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” she continued in her letter. “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through,” she added.

Much like her good friend, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, 31, — who also works regularly with Jack — Lorde pulls from her own experiences to write music. “I made everything with friends here in New Zealand. My best mate Ophelia took the cover photo, lying on the sand as I leapt over her, both of us laughing. The director who made my first ever music video, Joel, helped me create the videos, building an entire cinematic universe that I can’t wait for you to see,” Lorde said. “I made something that encapsulates where I’m from – my family, my girlfriends, my outdoors, my constant ruminations, and my unending search for the divine.”

After posting the album cover to her Instagram, she posted a second picture poking fun at all the attention the image was getting, cleverly captioning it, “It’s so funny to see all these sites and magazines talking about Ella, they’d be like ‘Lorde is back with a bold cover’ lol.” Latest single “Solar Power,” is her first new song in almost four years, following 2017 album Melodrama. Early last month, she gave fans on her email list an update that hinted that a new album coming.