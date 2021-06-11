Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Wears Crochet Pants & Denim Bikini Top In Latest Selfie

Hailie Jade Mathers has stunned in a pair of white crochet pants and a knit cardigan, with a denim bra and matching head scarf.

Hailie Jade Scott Mathers has some tea to spill! The 25-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem joked that she looked as though she was about to have a gossip when she shared a stunning new snap. The gorgeous brunette took to Instagram on June 11 to post a pic of herself rocking a denim bikini top and a matching, navy head scarf. “why does it look like im preparing for a major tea spill,” she captioned the post, which also saw her rocking a pair of white, crochet pants and a matching white cardigan, as she held a pair of sunglasses in her hand and looked out to the right of the frame.

When it comes to personal style, Hailie loves mixing it up! In a recent selfie, she threw it back to the ’70s and ’90s with a retro-inspired ‘fit. The fashion influencer rocked a tight, neon green tee which featured ruching at the waist, along with light wash denim jeans. She also accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings, a fresh French manicure, and a bright pink headband, which was totally reminiscent of the ’70s boho style.

In the caption of her March 17 Instagram post, Hailie referenced her stunning makeup look, and her pup Wolf sleeping on a couch in the background. “idk what’s better- the fact that i got a golden hour pic in my cool makeup yesterday OR that i didnt notice wolf was passed out in the back of these until i decided to post them,” she wrote. Hailie also rocked a bright pink lip shade and some subtle winged eyeliner for the mirror selfie. “wolf is 100% me on sundays,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “u look STUNNING.”

It comes just a few months after she revealed to fans she had joined TikTok. Like many other millennials, Hailie said she made a profile on the app, which saw a meteoric rise in downloads amid the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdown in 2020. She shared her first video on January 23, in which she typed: “how to use tiktok” before attaching a screenshot of her Google search inquiry. Hailie then popped up from the bottom of her screen, and hilariously titled her glasses down her nose, appearing to read the answers which Google delivered. “Extremely easy … this took me 2+ hours to make,” the 25-year-old captioned the post.