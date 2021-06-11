Delilah Hamlin, 23, Rocks A Strapless Green Bikini On Vacation In Mexico With BF

Lisa Rinna’s daughter Delilah Hamlin spent her birthday on the beaches of Mexico soaking up the sun with longtime boyfriend Eyal Booker and stylist Natasha Colvin .

Delilah Hamlin, the oldest daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, spent her 23rd birthday soaking up the sun in Tulum, Mexico, with longtime boyfriend Eyal Booker, 24, and stylist Natasha Colvin at the Papa Playa Project Hotel and Resort. The young model posted pictures to her Instagram account on June 11 that showed off her very toned and tanned physique. Wearing a small two-piece green bikini that she accessorized with gold necklaces to match the clasp on her bando top, Delilah is seen laying out on the beach, enjoying a sweet embrace in the water with Eyal. Flip through the photo dump and you’ll even see that Delilah posted topless pictures with Natasha! Risque!

The two took the topless mirror selfie with only their long hair covering their assets, as they take in the natural beauty of the beachside tourist destination. Natasha also posted the picture to her account, but in black and white. Great to see them be so body positive, right?! The young model is no stranger to posing in barely-there-clothing for the cameras, she recently shared a slew of stunning new pics, putting her toned figure on display in a lacy pink bra and underwear set by the London-based lingerie, brand Boux Avenue.

Aside from the fabulous vacay, Delilah basked in the love of all of those who know here best, even if they weren’t with her on the day. “Happy Birthday my Love,” commented her RHOBH star mom on her daughter’s post, along with several heart emojis. In a special birthday message to his beau, the English model also posted to his Instagram account snapshots of him and Delilah laying underneath a palm tree and captioning the post, “Happy birthday to my love.”

Her younger sister Amelia Hamlin, who is dating Scott Disick, was also staying at Papaya Playa Project, and posted pictures of the two of them throughout the years, and captioned it, “Happy Birthday to my built in best friend. My partner-in-crime. The person I know that I can always count on. You are such a special soul. Your bubbly energy never seems to fail to make everyone always feel better. Thank you for being by my side when I was younger and scared, and didn’t know how to navigate this world we are living in. thank you for guiding me. for eating graham crackers with me at 4 am. And most importantly holding my hand every step of the way. I love you!!!!!!! Happy Birthday queeeenn!,” along with several heart and fairy emojis.