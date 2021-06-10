‘Gossip Girl’: Steamy Love Triangles, Secrets & More Turn Up The Heat In New Trailer

It’s going to be a ‘Gossip Girl’ summer, baby. A new ‘Gossip Girl’ trailer dropped on June 9 after a teaser from the queen of gossip herself, and it was dramatic with a capital D.

Get ready for a whole new generation of drama. The new Gossip Girl trailer has been released, giving fans a glimpse into the lives of Manhattan’s teen elite. The full-length trailer came just a few hours after Gossip Girl herself released this teaser, “Did you miss me? I know I’ve missed you.”

There’s a new queen bee in town, and her name is Julien Calloway. When a new girl named Zoya Lott shows up on the steps of the Met, Julien decides to take a chance on Zoya. Soon, Zoya finds herself dangerously close to Julien’s boyfriend Obie. “She is a stranger, who has found herself in your friend group,” Julien’s pal Audrey says. Someone adds, “With your boyfriend.”

There’s also another love triangle going on between Audrey, Max, and Aki. Max and Aki are seen kissing in one scene, and a moment later Aki is in bed with Audrey. Suddenly, Gossip Girl comes roaring back into their lives. Gossip Girl is now an anonymous Instagram account that spies on the students. “Something’s different,” Max says to Audrey in the final moments of the trailer. “In a good way?” Audrey asks, to which Max replies, “In the best way.”

The new series returns to the Upper East Side and focuses on a new class of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. The show will explore how social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the years Gossip Girl was dormant. Gossip Girl stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith.

The sequel series features the return of Kristen Bell, the iconic narrator of the show, a.k.a. Gossip Girl. She is the only original cast member — that we know of — who is returning for the new show. The original series ran from 2007 to 2012 and starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, Penn Badgley, and Chace Crawford.

The first teaser dropped in May 2021 and featured an ominous message from GG: “You’ve gotten so comfortable thinking you’re in control of your image, your actions, the narrative… that you forgot one thing. I can see you. And before I’m through, I’ll make sure you see, too.” Gossip Girl will premiere July 8 on HBO Max.