‘Younger’ Series Finale Preview: Kelsey Tears Up Over Charles During Emotional Speech

Kelsey gives a passionate and emotional speech at the Empirical party and tears up over how much Charles means to her in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Younger’ series finale.

It’s time to say goodbye to Younger. The beloved series is coming to an end on June 10. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the series finale, and you better just grab those tissues now.

Kelsey stands before the crowd, including Charles and Liza, at Empirical’s 100th-anniversary party to say a few words. “I just want to express my gratitude for being a part of such an amazing story and publishing history,” Kelsey begins. “Books, literature, stories have always been a passion of mine. I grew up reading the great authors published by Empirical, never once in my dreams did I think that I would be lucky to actually work here and help a generation of new writers find an audience.”

She takes a moment to single out Charles during her speech, and that’s when the emotions hit her. “The day I met you was the luckiest day of my life,” Kelsey continues. “You took a chance on a young girl with little more than enthusiasm and an English degree from a second-rate college. To this day I don’t know why you chose me.” She tears up when she says, “I can’t imagine a more brilliant mentor.”

Kelsey’s powerful words come as Kelsey continues to work on Inkubator, the startup she and Liza created to help nurture new writers. Kelsey’s been trying to rediscover her passion for publishing, and Inkubator has allowed her to do that. The fate of Inkubator and Kelsey’s future at Empirical with Charles and Liza remains to be seen.

The synopsis for the final episode of Younger reads: “Charles and Liza make amends and promise not to lie anymore, but Kelsey’s plans force Liza to withhold the truth. Lauren plans a romantic reunion. Sparks fly between Maggie and an enemy turned-friend.” The series finale will be available June 10 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on Paramount+.