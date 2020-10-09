Sutton Foster Admits She Will ‘Miss Liza’ When ‘Younger’ Ends & Weighs In On Charles Vs. Josh

Sutton Foster spoke with HL EXCLUSIVELY about her journey as Liza, growing alongside her character, and the intense love triangle between Charles, Liza, and Josh.

Regardless of whether or not season 7 is the last season of Younger, the show will forever hold a special place in Sutton Foster’s heart. Just like Liza, Sutton has experienced so much throughout Younger’s run. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with the actress about season 7 “unofficially” being the last season.

“I could not have asked for a better 7 seasons of a television show,” Sutton told HollywoodLife while promoting her partnership with LACTAID. “All I signed up for was to do a pilot. Who knew it was going to take off the way it did or last 7 seasons, and we have 7 seasons worth of stories to tell. I will miss Liza. Liza and I grew up together. In many ways, our journeys are kind of parallel. We both sort of started new chapters of our lives at the same time, hers different than mine, but in many ways, we were both sort of starting over, I met my husband. I got married. I adopted my daughter. All of these major events have happened at the same time that I’ve been filming Younger. Younger will always be an unbelievable job. It’s something I’ll hold very special in my life and my heart forever. So I’m just incredibly grateful for it and grateful to just have had the opportunity to do it at all.”

Younger season 7 was initially supposed to start filming in March 2020, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cast is gearing up to start filming in October, and Sutton revealed season 7 picks up “where we left off” at Diana’s wedding. “I have absolutely no idea how they’re ending the season. They will not tell us,” she admitted.

At the end of season 6, Charles proposed to Liza. Even though she loves Charles, Liza definitely still has feelings for Josh. “I mean, these two men are still very much a part of Liza’s life [in season 7],” Sutton said. Fans have debated Team Charles vs. Team Josh for seasons. At the end of the day Sutton is Team Liza. “I just want Liza to be fully authentic and herself and successful at work,” she told HollywoodLife. “I’d like to see her fully empowered, so I’m not sure. I don’t know where romance will be for her this season. We’ll see.”

Sutton acknowledged that Charles and Josh “both make sense for her for different reasons. I think that’s interesting. It would be more clear cut if like one of them was an apple and Prince Charming, but they both bring out different things in her, and I feel that’s why they are still obviously very much in play. I mean, this is how it is in real life, right? We always have two amazingly decent men vying over us. It’s been a really hard job, but someone’s got to do it. So I feel like I’ll take the hit.”

The actress has partnered with LACTAID for the second year in a row, and she talked about why she loves this partnership. “I have a three and a half-year-old daughter. We have a lot of milk in our house, and I love to drink milk, but I have sensitivities. And then I discovered LACTAID, and LACTAID is so awesome because it’s actually real milk. It just doesn’t have lactose so I can use it in everything. We use it with smoothies. We use it with cooking. And then this year, I shot a virtual commercial with Cookie Monster. It was so much fun. And we actually shot it here in our at home. It’s been a wonderful partnership and also a product that I use on a daily basis.”