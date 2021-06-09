Naomi Watts, 52, Looks Incredible In High-Waisted Bikini At the Beach: See Pic

Naomi Watts celebrated World Ocean Day by sharing a photo of herself at the beach and the 52-year-old looked positively radiant in a retro-style swimsuit.

It’s hard to believe Naomi Watts is a mom of two! The Oscar nominated actress took to Instagram on June 8 to share a message about World Ocean Day, along with a candid bikini pic that showcased her fabulous figure. In the photo Naomi rocks a red high-waisted bikini, along with a wide brimmed straw hat to protect her fair skin from the sun.

The stunning blonde, who shares sons Kai, 12, and Sasha, 13, with her ex-husband Liev Schrieber, 53, reminisced about her childhood in Australia and spending time at the beach, in the accompanying caption.

“How I love the ocean. And all the beautiful experiences that surround it. Breathtaking views. Salty kisses from my youth,” she wrote. “Joyful screeches from my kids. Delicious meals. Indelible smells. Calming swims. Splashing and frolicking…all of these memories etched in my heart.”

“So robust and so pure,” she continued. “The ocean is our life source—it supports our sustenance and that of every organism on earth. Let’s celebrate it and the incredible people working to preserve it! Happy World Ocean Day!”

World Oceans Day is held every year on June 8 and is celebrated by more than 140 countries. First proposed by Canada in 1992, it is now recognized by the United Nations. The goal is to raise awareness of the vital importance our oceans play in sustaining a healthy planet and to highlight how we can all help protect and conserve our “blue planet.”

Naomi has long been a champion of environmental causes — she’s even a partner in ONDA Beauty, a spa and boutique focused on non-toxic cosmetics with outposts in Tribeca, Sag Harbor and Sydney, Australia.

Of course Naomi’s first love is acting and she’s been busy shooting her latest movie, Goodnight Mommy, in New Jersey. The Amazon Studios horror movie is a remake of the 2014 Austrian movie by the same name. It’s set to shoot through the end of June.