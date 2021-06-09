Beauty

Bella Hadid Looks Naturally Gorgeous While Makeup-Free In New York City – Pics

Fashion & Beauty Editor

It’s no secret that Bella Hadid is drop-dead-gorgeous & the supermodel proved that when she went completely makeup-free in NYC.

Bella Hadid, 24, was out in New York City on June 9 when she opted to go completely makeup-free. The supermodel looks fabulous with or without makeup but she looked extra stunning as she chose to go au natural. She kept her face bare and left her dark brown hair down in loose, air-dried waves while parted in the middle. She rocked a sheer black T-shirt with a cool white pattern on the front. Under her top, her black bra was on full display, as she styled the shirt with a pair of high-waisted skintight black pants. She topped her look off with a yellow and black checkered purse, black sneakers, and tons of bracelets.

bella hadid
Bella Hadid looked gorgeous when she went completely makeup-free while out in NYC on June 9. (Splashnews)
bella hadid
Bella left her dark hair down & parted in the middle in loose, air-dried waves while she wore a sheer black T-shirt paired with high-waisted skintight black pants. (Splashnews)

There’s nothing we love more than seeing celebrities out and about without makeup because it proves they’re just like us. Bella is one celebrity who doesn’t wear too much makeup often, but enough that it’s still shocking to see her fresh-faced. Just the other day, Bella stepped out with hardly any makeup on, yet again. She was out in NYC on June 5 when she threw her hair up into a messy bun with barely any makeup on while rocking a red tracksuit. The suit consisted of Stussy Panel Track Relaxed Pants with the matching Stussy Panel Track Jacket. Underneath she rocked a tiny white bralette and accessorized with a Miu Miu Vintage Leather Purse, an Aureum Abella Ring, an Aureum Collective Ophelia Ring, a Bvlgari Ruby Diamond Chain Necklace, and Calvin Klein Deforest Sneakers.

No matter what Bella chooses to wear or whether or not she wears makeup, one thing is for sure about the model – she is drop-dead-gorgeous. You can see her and more celebs going completely makeup-free when you click through the gallery above.