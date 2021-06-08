5SOS’s Luke Hemmings Is Engaged: See Fiancee Sierra Deaton’s Gorgeous Diamond Ring

Luke Hemmings took to Instagram to reveal he asked his girlfriend Sierra Deaton to marry him ‘earlier this year’ in a caption alongside gorgeous pics of the special moment.

Luke Hemmings is getting ready to become a husband! The 24-year-old 5 Seconds of Summer singer announced the thrilling news that he and his girlfriend Sierra Deaton are engaged in an Instagram post on June 8 and it was full of incredible new pics from the proposal. “With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year. I love you Thao and I can’t imagine my life without you ❤️ @sierradeaton,” he wrote in the caption of the post. Check out the pics HERE!

The pics showed the lovebirds smiling at each other and holding hands during the moment Luke popped the question and one black and white one gave fans a look at the incredible diamond ring on Sierra’s finger. The soon-to-be blushing bride was lovingly holding onto her new fiance’s post in the photo and looked as excited as could be. Another pic showed them sharing a smooch outside as he wore a classy black outfit and she wore a red top and matching pants.

Sierra also shared the same pics on her own Instagram on the same day as Luke. “it was fun keeping this a secret for so long, but my heart is nearly bursting at the seams. can’t wait for forever🤍 @lukehemmings,” she wrote in the caption.

Shortly after the couple shared their happy news, their comments sections were filled with congratulatory messages and other positive words. “So happy for you!” one follower wrote while another wished them “many years of love and happiness.” A third gushed over how “cute” they are and a fourth admitted they were “crying” because of all the joy the engagement was bringing.

Luke and Sierra’s engagement comes after they were first romantically linked in 2017. They’ve appeared to have a strong relationship since then and this next step definitely proves they’re stronger than ever! They often share various social media pics, like the ones above, of various memorable moments they have together so it’s clear to see they’re not shy about sharing their love.

Luke is the second member of 5SOS to get engaged. His bandmate Michael Clifford got engaged to his girlfriend Crystal Leigh.