Justin Bieber Proves He’ll Be The Perfect Dad As He Plays With A Baby In Cute New Video — Watch

Justin Bieber doesn’t have kids yet — but he’s already a baby whisperer.

Joe Termini and pro-surfer Oh baby! Justin Bieber , 26, took to Instagram on June 2 to share the most adorable video, along with a pic, of him bonding with his best friend’s baby boy. In the video Justin can be seen holding the six-month-old son of photographerand pro-surfer Kelia Moniz

In the video, Justin sits in the open trunk of a station wagon, with the adorable infant, who he has previously referred to as his “nephew,” on his lap. Justin sweetly bounces the tot and sings the classic kids’ song “Old MacDonald Had a Farm,” in an effort to entertain the little one.

At one point the chubby baby leans forward, but Justin gently makes sure he doesn’t tip over. Justin captioned the video, “R u kidding with the cuteness.”

Justin also shared a photo from the touching moment with his friend's son. The stylish tyke is already representing Drew House with a baby size t-shirt — most likely a gift from "uncle" Justin.

Although Justin’s wife Hailey Baldwin , 23, wasn’t pictured, there’s no doubt she loves seeing Justin practicing his dad skills. Of course that doesn’t mean she’s ready to rush into becoming a mom. Last December Justin opened up about their family plans during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres

“I’m going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out,” the Canadian born superstar said on the Dec. 1 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe, but it’s her body, so whatever she wants to do,” and, “I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman,” the “Changes” singer added.

HollywoodLife previously reported they still want to take more time before they add kids to the mix. The couple will celebrate their three-year wedding anniversary later this year, in Sept. 2021.

“They know they’re both young and are still very much in the honeymoon stage, where they’re obsessed and deeply in love with one another and want to ride that out as long as possible. They know they have plenty of time on their side and don’t see a rush to do this in 2021.”

In fact, it may be several years before they give in to their baby fever. Hailey opened up about how her timeline to motherhood has changed since getting married.