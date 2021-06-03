Justin Bieber Proves He’ll Be The Perfect Dad As He Plays With A Baby In Cute New Video — Watch

Justin Bieber Baby Video
Shutterstock
Justin Bieber arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge, ruled that two former neighbors of the pop singer must undergo a mental examination if they want to try to prove the singer caused them severe emotional distress by his behavior when he lived next door to them Justin Bieber-Copyright Suit, Los Angeles, USA - 3 Aug 2016
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber pictured riding a motorcycle while filming his next music video in East LA. Justin was filming a video believed to be for a track on JB6 his unnamed and unreleased 6th studio album. The singer spent a few hours at a location near the LA river shooting the scene with crew. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 15 JANUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber covers up his arm tattoos filming a music video with a Rocky Balboa vibe while his wife Hailey Bieber hangs out at base camp. Justin was spotted air boxing while jogging down the sidewalk with a film crew dressed similar to that of Rocky Balboa's character. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 29 OCTOBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Bieber is seen for the first time since two women accuse him of sexual assault. 22 Jun 2020 Pictured: Justin Bieber. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA683009_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Reporter

Justin Bieber doesn’t have kids yet — but he’s already a baby whisperer. 

Oh baby! Justin Bieber, 26, took to Instagram on June 2 to share the most adorable video, along with a pic, of him bonding with his best friend’s baby boy. In the video Justin can be seen holding the six-month-old son of photographer Joe Termini and pro-surfer Kelia Moniz.
In the video, Justin sits in the open trunk of a station wagon, with the adorable infant, who he has previously referred to as his “nephew,” on his lap. Justin sweetly bounces the tot and sings the classic kids’ song “Old MacDonald Had a Farm,” in an effort to entertain the little one.
At one point the chubby baby leans forward, but Justin gently makes sure he doesn’t tip over. Justin captioned the video, “R u kidding with the cuteness.”
Justin also shared a photo from the touching moment with his friend’s son, that The stylish tyke is already representing Drew House with a baby size t-shirt — most likely a gift from “uncle” Justin.
Although Justin’s wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, wasn’t pictured, there’s no doubt she loves seeing Justin practicing his dad skills. Of course that doesn’t mean she’s ready to rush into becoming a mom. Last December Justin opened up about their family plans during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.
“I’m going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out,” the Canadian born superstar said on the Dec. 1 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.  “I’d love to have myself a little tribe, but it’s her body, so whatever she wants to do,” and, “I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman,” the “Changes” singer added.
Justin Bieber Baby Video
Justin Bieber doesn’t have any kids yet, but he’s got the skills to be a great dad. [Shutterstock]
The couple will celebrate their three-year wedding anniversary later this year, in Sept. 2021, but as HollywoodLife previously reported they still want to take more time before they add kids to the mix.
“They know they’re both young and are still very much in the honeymoon stage, where they’re obsessed and deeply in love with one another and want to ride that out as long as possible. They know they have plenty of time on their side and don’t see a rush to do this in 2021.”
In fact, it may be several years before they give in to their baby fever. Hailey opened up about how her timeline to motherhood has changed since getting married.
“The strange thing is, I’ve always wanted to have children early,” the model revealed in Vogue Italia‘s October issue. “But now that I’m married, I feel less of an urge. I am an ambitious girl with many projects. It will happen, but not now.”