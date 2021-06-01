Iggy Azalea Shows Off Red Hair Makeover & Looks Exactly Like Jessica Rabbit: See Before & After

Someone cast Iggy Azalea as the next Jessica Rabbit! The Australian rapper revealed her red hair makeover in a new video, and she looks like Jessica Rabbit’s twin!

Iggy Azalea, 30, is rocking a fiery new look! The “Fancy” rapper showed off her new red locks in a new Instagram video she posted on June 1. She looked identical to famous sex symbol Jessica Rabbit with wavy red hair, purple eyeshadow, and a dark red lip. While the red hair is likely a wig, Iggy should definitely consider this as a long-term look!

“I’m not bad – I’m just drawn that way… feeling hype and nervous as hell all day long. Cant really believe my fragrance company launches tomorrow, never kept a secret so long in my life lmaoooo,” she captioned the video. Iggy is set to release her first fragrance, Devil’s Advocate, on June 1.

While showing off her red hair makeover, Iggy gave fans a sneak peek at her first fragrance on her Instagram Story. She told her fans that she wants this fragrance to give them a “boost of confidence.” She revealed the art on the package is of a “woman embracing her shadow, which kind of represents her devilish, naughty side.”

The rapper also shared a behind-the-scenes look at her fragrance shoot on Instagram. Iggy rocked sexy lingerie while being filmed for her fragrance ad. She looked fabulous in the nude-colored set. The rapper danced alongside a man in a green-screen suit. From the horns on his head, it looks like the guy will look like a devil in the finished product.

Iggy’s natural hair color is blonde, but she’s been switching it up a bit. She gave off major Billie Eilish vibes with lime green roots and black ends back in April 2021. She had short lime green hair at the end of March.

Iggy recently celebrated her son Onyx’s first birthday on April 27, 2021. “Happy 1st Birthday to my favorite person in the entire universe! I never thought I could love anything or anyone this much, Onyx you’re a joy. Your happiness is my happiness,” she captioned Instagram photos of her baby boy. A few days later, she posted new photos from Onyx’s first birthday party, and Iggy looked every bit the proud mom.