DMX’s Daughter Sonovah, 8, Pays Tribute To Late Dad With Epic Rap Performance To His ‘Slippin’ Beat — Watch

Earl "DMX" Simmons LAUNCH OF ENTER THE MATRIX VIDEO GAME, HOLLYWOOD, AMERICA - 04 FEB 2003 February 4, 2003 : Los Angeles, Ca Earl "DMX" Simmons Atari and Warner Bros.' 'Enter the Matrix' video game debut at the Warner Bros. Studio Photo by Alex Berliner ®Berliner Studio/BEImages
Rapper Dmx Performing at Woodstock 99 in Rome New York USA Rome Dmx - 23 Jul 1999
DMX and Tashera Simmons with their son Xavier and godson Jevon 'NEVER DIE ALONE' FILM PREMIERE, NEW YORK, AMERICA - 24 MAR 2004
Rapper DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, kisses his wife Tashera Simmons after his appearance at Criminal Court in the Queens Borough of New York, . He had been facing drug and weapons charges for a June incident at New York's Kennedy Airport.Another hearing date was set for Sept RAPPER ARRESTED, NEW YORK, USA View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
DMX’s mini-me daughter Sonovah is already taking after her dad! The eight-year-old performed at a bar in Texas, after stealing the show at her father’s memorial.

It seems DMX‘s daughter Sonovah Hillman Jr. certainly inherited some of her dad’s musical gift! At the tender age of eight, the daughter of the rap icon, who died at the age of 50 just two months ago, took the stage in her father’s place. DMX was slated to perform at the Wildcatter Saloon in Katy, Texas, on May 29, however little Sonovah took the stage instead to offer her take on her dad’s classic “Slippin'”. She rocked a white graphic tee, featuring an image of her dad, along with a pink tulle skirt and two adorable buns in her hair for the performance.

“Thank you so much @wildcatter_saloon I won’t ever forget you giving me the opportunity,” she wrote on Instagram. “My first concert forever grateful big thank you and shout out to Justin, John, Carmen, and Scott. When I make it big I’m coming back. I promise.” Fans were quick to congratulate her on the achievement, with one follower writing, “That’s Dmx soul she about to take Over the world,” while another commented, “Hi baby. Keep going! That’s that Yonkers spirit in you kid!”

Fans of the late rapper would recall the youngster totally stole the spotlight at her father’s emotional memorial service when she performed an original rap. “I’m growing, I’m learning, to hold my head up. My daddy’s still holding my hand so I gotta get up,” she sang. The rapper’s final interview was also recently aired on TV One, and the father-of-15 opened up about the joys and challenges of fatherhood during the revealing interview.

DMX. Image: Shutterstock

“Teach your children the principles they should have and teach them their values…” the hip-hop star, born Earl Simmons, said. “And to see it come into play. Just being someone that… I like being someone that like, ‘Whatever you want to do. Come talk to me.’ Whatever… I don’t give a f***. It is what it is.” He added, “At the end of the day, parents are not good parents just because they have a child. They’re just parents. Two people f***ed. They had a baby. They don’t get a parent degree as soon as the baby comes out.”