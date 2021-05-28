Kylie Jenner Wears The Tiniest Bikini You’ll Ever See In Sexy New Pic: ‘Do Not Disturb Mode’

Kylie Jenner wowed fans with a photo of herself sun tanning in a crochet bikini and gold body chain. The makeup mogul also responded to a rumor that claimed she once mocked a model on a music video set.

It seems like crochet and knitwear are in every fashionista’s closet this spring, and Kylie Jenner is no exception. The 23-year-old trendsetter rocked a brown crochet bikini in an Instagram post shared on May 27, which showed Kylie lounging on a pool cot and obscuring her face with another on-trend piece: a salmon-colored bucket hat with a purple floral print. With that said, the message was clear — “do not disturb,” Kylie captioned the bikini post.

If you look at Kylie’s bikini closely, you’ll notice many intricate details. The top is actually made up of many crochet flowers dotted with pearls, all sewn together, and the string tie bottoms featured a row of the same floral design. Kylie also wore a thin gold body chain across her chest and stomach, which brought more attention to her abs! Like singer Drumaq said in an Instagram comment, “Its the abs for me.”

Kylie Jenner also rocked a gold body chain with her bikini in this yacht photo, shared on May 20, 2021. [Instagram/@kyliejenner]

Kylie also used social media that Thursday not only to show off the latest addition to her ever-expanding bikini closet, but to also respond to a rumor that has blown up on TikTok. In a TikTok video, model Victoria Vanna claimed that she was mocked by Kylie and her friends while filming the 2015 music video for Tyga‘s song, “Ice Cream Man” (Kylie was dating the rapper at the time). Although Vanna claimed that a then 18-year-old Kylie made fun of her dancing, Kylie responded to a social media post calling attention to the situation and wrote, “this never happened.” She didn’t go into further details.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO has been busy on Instagram, per usual, after returning from a tropical vacation where she celebrated her good friend Yris Palmer‘s birthday earlier in May. Kylie’s three-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, also came along for the trip! While at the tropical destination, Kylie took some time to have a mini photo shoot in a luxurious satin bikini from Isa Boulder — you can see those photos above!