Padma Lakshmi Dazzles The BBMAs With White Suit Featuring Silver Sequins – See Pic

Padma Lakshmi totally slayed the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23! Check out her fierce and fabulous white pantsuit with silver sequins designed by Christian Siriano.

Padma Lakshmi knows how to work an awards show. The Top Chef host, 50, completely took our breath away when she stepped out for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Padma hit the red carpet in a white Christian Siriano pantsuit that included silver sequins added all over the fabric of her trousers and blazer. She opted to go shirtless beneath her fitted blazer and layered delicate necklaces by Jacquie Aiche to accessorize her ensemble. Prior to heading to the event, Padma admitted that she was running “a little late” on Instagram. She showed off her outfit, thanking the designer for making her look feel “so comfortable.” She totally rocked it!

The author has truly been living her best life throughout this past year. Padma has taken to social media from time to time to show off some of her favorite looks as well as giving her legions of Instagram followers some tips and tricks for amazing recipes. More recently, Padma reflected on her relationship with food, cooking, and how her mom has been a huge influence on her.

“I’ve always loved to cook,” Padma told People in a new interview. “If I look back on my childhood and how I liked to spend my time with family and friends, it was always cooking. It was always in the kitchen. That’s where I was happiest.” Indeed, Padma’s time growing up was truly shaped by food, and the woman who cooked it: her mother!

“She was a nurse for over 50 years, and she was on her feet all day long. She was also a single mom for much of my childhood, so she was extremely efficient and fast in the kitchen,” the Taste the Nation creator said. Padma also described her mother as “a tyrant in the kitchen, but in a very loving, benevolent way.”

All of these years later, Padma has taken that love of food and cooking and made an entire career out of it. The TV host and writer has highlighted some of the most fascinating recipes out there, and even traveled across the country to give audiences an intimate look at the unique cuisines from the nation. Fans loved seeing Padma present at the Billboard Music Awards, and we cannot wait to see what she accomplishes next!