Alicia Keys Brings The House Down With ‘Songs In A Minor’ Medley At The BBMAs

Alicia Keys knows how to rock an awards show, and her performance at the 2021 BBMAs, commemorating the 20th anniversary of her debut album, did not disappoint!

Alicia Keys marked 20 years since one of the biggest moments in her career — honoring the album that started it all! The incredible songstress and musician, 40, was introduced with a beautiful video package from Michelle Obama, who reflected on Alicia’s remarkable career thus far. Then, it was time for the singer to take the stage at the Billboard Music Awards. Alicia sang a medley of her hit tracks from her debut album Songs In A Minor. The soulful singer sat at the piano and rocked a bold denim suit with a fierce hat, and reminded her fans that she’s “never leaving the keys.”

Prior to her performance, Alicia dazzled the 2021 Billboard Music Awards red carpet with her stunning look. Alicia hit the arrival carpet in a gorgeous pink Valentino ensemble that featured a crop top and high-waisted pants. She also fashioned an extravagant wrap that had a long train.

There’s rarely been an awards show where Alicia hasn’t gone all out and shown off her signature style and unique confidence. In fact, it wasn’t that long ago that Alicia hit the 2020 BBMAs stage with a fierce new hair cut. The singer showed off her long ‘do on social media before hitting the stage at the fan-favorite award show.

Alicia’s long, raven black hair cascaded down her shoulders and even beyond her waist, as she worked a glittering full-bodysuit. The singer’s hairstyle also featured some fresh fringe, too, and Alicia worked it with her signature, makeup-free face. She looked as immaculate as ever, and her ensemble was the perfect choice to go along with her dazzling performance.

During the 2020 telecast, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Alicia gave a rousing rendition of her single “Love Looks Better.” During her performance, Alicia was bathed in a deep neon red light and brought out her very best vocals for the joyful, uplifting song. The BBMAs have always been a favorite of Alicia, who has nabbed quite a few statuettes in her time!

Alicia has received a total of nine Billboard Music Awards, earning her very first nomination in 2001 for Female Artist of the Year. 20 years later, Alicia has added to her collection of awards and accolades, becoming a Grammy winner and ardent activist. It’s been amazing to see Alicia’s career and her style totally transform over the course of the last two decades since she earned that very first Billboard Music Award. We cannot wait to see what the next chapter of her career entails!