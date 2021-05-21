Jesse Williams Admits He ‘Accidentally Flipped’ Ellen Pompeo Filming Final ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Scenes

Jesse Williams revealed that he ‘accidentally flipped’ Ellen Pompeo when they were filming Jackson and Meredith’s last scenes on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ — and Ellen responded!

Meredith didn’t want the doctors to make a fuss about her leaving the hospital, so she had Jackson drive her home during the May 20 episode of Grey’s Anatomy. He raced her to the car in her wheelchair, both of them laughing as they raced across the parking lot. Jesse Williams revealed a hilarious behind-the-scenes story about what happened while filming that adorable scene with Ellen Pompeo.

You shoulda seen when i accidentally flipped her and she slid 20ft across the parking lot https://t.co/uMVgVYalj8 — jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) May 21, 2021

“You shoulda seen when i accidentally flipped her and she slid 20ft across the parking lot,” Jesse responded to a fan on Twitter. Ellen later responded, “What ever happened to ‘what happens at Grey Sloan stays at Grey Sloan?'”

What ever happened to “what happens at Grey Sloan stays at Grey Sloan?” https://t.co/MtT0qApXz3 — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) May 21, 2021

Jesse bid farewell to the character of Jackson Avery during the May 20 episode after 12 seasons. He joined the show back in season 6 and quickly became an integral part of the long-running medical drama. His character decided to move to Boston to take over the Avery Foundation. April and Harriet will be joining him.

Jackson was particularly close to Meredith, and they shared some of the most poignant scenes in Jackson’s last episode. Meredith acknowledged that Jackson is the last person left out of their residency class other than her. That means Meredith is the “last man standing” at Grey-Sloan.

“I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda, the network, studio, fellow castmates, our incredible crew, Krista, Ellen, and Debbie,” Jesse said in a statement to Deadline when his exit was announced. “As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds. The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I’ll carry always. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact, and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies, and dear friends.” Grey’s Anatomy season 17 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.