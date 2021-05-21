Tweets

Jesse Williams Admits He ‘Accidentally Flipped’ Ellen Pompeo Filming Final ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Scenes

Jesse Williams
ABC
GREY’S ANATOMY - "All Tomorrow's Parties" - In the midst of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grey Sloan Memorial and its surgeons' lives have been turned upside down. The season 17 premiere picks up one month into the pandemic, and it's all-hands-on-deck as Meredith, Bailey and the rest of the Grey Sloan doctors find themselves on the frontlines of a new era. Meanwhile, an unintentionally started fire has first responders from Station 19 bringing patients into the hospital for treatment on the "Grey's Anatomy" season premiere, THURSDAY, NOV. 12 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.” (ABC) ELLEN POMPEO
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Look Up Child” – Jackson pays a visit to his father that helps set him on the right path on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 6 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Richard Cartwright) JESSE WILLIAMS
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Look Up Child” – Jackson pays a visit to his father that helps set him on the right path on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 6 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Richard Cartwright) SARAH DREW
GREY’S ANATOMY - “The Center Won’t Hold” – Bailey finds herself in the middle of an argument with patients’ families as they await news about their children who were injured in a fire. Winston surprises Maggie, and Amelia and Link try to have some fun as new parents. Teddy learns her colleagues know more than she may like about her relationship woes with Owen, and Richard and Koracick go at it during the second hour of the “Grey’s Anatomy” season 17 premiere, THURSDAY, NOV. 12 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC) ELLEN POMPEO View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Jesse Williams revealed that he ‘accidentally flipped’ Ellen Pompeo when they were filming Jackson and Meredith’s last scenes on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ — and Ellen responded!

Meredith didn’t want the doctors to make a fuss about her leaving the hospital, so she had Jackson drive her home during the May 20 episode of Grey’s Anatomy. He raced her to the car in her wheelchair, both of them laughing as they raced across the parking lot. Jesse Williams revealed a hilarious behind-the-scenes story about what happened while filming that adorable scene with Ellen Pompeo.

“You shoulda seen when i accidentally flipped her and she slid 20ft across the parking lot,” Jesse responded to a fan on Twitter. Ellen later responded, “What ever happened to ‘what happens at Grey Sloan stays at Grey Sloan?'”

Jesse bid farewell to the character of Jackson Avery during the May 20 episode after 12 seasons. He joined the show back in season 6 and quickly became an integral part of the long-running medical drama. His character decided to move to Boston to take over the Avery Foundation. April and Harriet will be joining him.

Jackson was particularly close to Meredith, and they shared some of the most poignant scenes in Jackson’s last episode. Meredith acknowledged that Jackson is the last person left out of their residency class other than her. That means Meredith is the “last man standing” at Grey-Sloan.

Jesse Williams
Ellen Pompeo and Jesse Williams on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ (Everett Collection)

“I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda, the network, studio, fellow castmates, our incredible crew, Krista, Ellen, and Debbie,” Jesse said in a statement to Deadline when his exit was announced. “As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds. The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I’ll carry always. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact, and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies, and dear friends.” Grey’s Anatomy season 17 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.