‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Jackson Is Leaving Grey-Sloan & Taking April & Harriet With Him

Jackson made some life-changing decisions on the May 6 episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy, and they involved April and Harriet. Plus, April revealed some shocking news of her own to Jackson.

The May 6 episode of Grey’s Anatomy is all about Jackson Avery. He drives all the way to Montana to talk with his father. He didn’t travel all that way just to catch up. He wants “answers” from his dad. Jackson works alongside his dad to make lunches for the community. He probes Robert about walking away from his family and being a “stain on the family name.” Robert says he didn’t want to be what the role required.

Later, Jackson drives back to Washington in the pouring rain to April’s house. So many memories with April flash before his eyes — the good and the bad. Harriet has a fever, and she’s not feeling well. Matthew is out east. Meanwhile, April is freaking out. Jackson calms April down a bit, and then the power goes out.

Turns out, Jackson’s actually never been to April’s place. When Jackson asks if April and Matthew are happy, she replies, “We’re busy, like everyone else.” Jackson explains he went to see his dad because he needed to know if he was right about what he wanted. His father could never step up or step into the role of a leader, but Jackson can. He wants to take over the Harper Avery Foundation.

Jackson’s not just thinking about taking over the foundation. He’s doing it. And that means he’s moving to Boston. He wants April, Matthew, and Harriet to come with him. He’s already guaranteed April and Matthew have jobs. “I really need you all to come with me,” Jackson says. April doesn’t immediately say yes, understandably.

Back in Montana, Jackson confronts his father about leaving him. Because of that, it’s been hard for him to maintain relationships. Jackson just doubled down on being the best at everything to deal. As tensions rise, Jackson cuts his hand on a meat slicer.

Jackson tells April he’s always had her back, so he wants her to do the same for him. He stresses that he’s not running from something. He just wants a chance to become the man he thinks he’s meant to be, be the father his dad never was. Jackson’s dad had told him earlier that he was convinced Jackson was better off without him. He didn’t want to mess Jackson up. He was too scared to do the right thing.

The next morning, Harriet is feeling much better. April admits to Jackson that they just “never figured out how to want the same things at the same time.” She also tells him that she’s saying yes to Boston. Jackson is ecstatic. He starts rambling on about Matthew, and April decides to finally tell Jackson that she and Matthew broke up. Jackson is now speechless. April explains that Matthew was still so angry and hurt about her leaving him at the altar and Karen’s death. “He tried so hard not to hate me,” she says. April admits that they ultimately learned that “life just isn’t always so tidy. God’s plan isn’t all so easy to understand.” Matthew took Ruby to take care of his sister, and they’re just not coming back. So, April and Harriet are going to Boston with Jackson. The hope for a Japril reunion has never been higher.