T.I. Seemingly Hits Back At Sexual Assault Allegations With New Song: They’re ‘Lying’

The song comes 2 days after the LAPD opened an investigation into sexual assault claims made against both T.I. and his wife Tiny.

T.I.— née Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. — has seemingly responded to sexual assault allegations against him and wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris in a new song. The song comes just two days after the Los Angeles Police Department announced a criminal investigation into the couple after two women made claims that they were drugged and sexually assaulted by the couple in 2005.

On the track called “What It’s Come To” the Atlanta based rapper says, “Go put yo face and reputation on it/These kind of claims deserve more than anonymous provocative conversation, don’t it?” He then says at the end of the song, “Willing to face whatever consequences for his vision … while I’m up against some lyin’ a– bitches.” The lyrics are also featured on the art work for the single, which drops at midnight on Friday, May 21.

There is an “active investigation” into the T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle stars, the LAPD confirmed in to HollywoodLife on May 18. Earlier this month, a woman named Rachelle Jenks made similar claims against the couple to the Las Vegas Police Department. The LVPD has closed the case due to it falling outside of the state’s statute of limitations. Of note, both T.I. and Tiny have denied the allegations — with their lawyer Steve Sadow saying they they have “zero details” about the anonymous claims put forward by the two women in Los Angeles.

“The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country,” Steve said in a statement to HollywoodLife. “Even assuming the story in the Daily Beast is close to accurate, it appears the LAPD ‘accuser’ has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations – or even examine them,” he said.

The anonymous accuser alleges she met T.I. and Tiny at a nightclub, and was then invited to their hotel room. As the night progressed, she alleges that Tiny removed her clothes then joined her in a shower along with T.I. The woman then claims the trio sat on a hotel bed where she was assaulted, despite saying “no” and throwing up.

“Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an ‘accuser’ who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim,” Steve concluded in his statement.