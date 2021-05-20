Paulina Gretzky Reveals Whether Dad Wayne Is Bothered By Her Sexy Bikini Pics On Instagram

Does Wayne Gretzky have to brace himself every time he looks at Instagram? Paulina Gretzky reveals in a new interview how her father REALLY feels about her posting sexy pics to social media.

Paulina Gretzky called out the haters who try to guilt trip her into posting less sexy content to Instagram by saying she’ll upset her father. The model stopped by the Pillows and Beer podcast to chat with her friends, Southern Charm stars Austin Kroll and Craig Conover, and set the record straight about what her dad really thinks about her constant stream of sizzling bikini photos. The answer may actually surprise you.

Guess what? He doesn’t really think anything about it at all! No, Wayne Gretzky is not shielding his eyes every time he logs onto social media. The haters ‘are like, Wayne would be so upset. I’m like… my dad is not looking at my Instagram right now. My dad is like, ‘I love you.’ He’s just not,” Paulina said on the May 19 episode of the podcast.

Her fiancé, Dustin Johnson, is totally cool with the sexy Instagram photos, as well. Something he wasn’t too keen on? Paulina doing Playboy! She revealed that when they first started dating nearly a decade ago, she was approached to do a spread for the iconic — and scandalous — magazine. Dustin apparently told her that he’d match the amount of money they were offering if she didn’t go through with it!

Paulina’s Instagram is full of stunning swimsuit photos. Take the one above, for example! She showed off her incredible figure in a brown, string bikini as she lounged on her deck, topping off the look with a straw cowboy hat from Caviilou. Paulina threw back her long hair as she basked in the sunlight, also rocking a delicate, layered gold necklaces. Her father did NOT see this.