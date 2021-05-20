RHONJ’s Dolores Catania Confesses She Got A ‘New Vagina’ During Big Plastic Surgery Reveal

Dolores Catania bragged that she got a ‘full plastic surgery’ makeover, including a ‘new vagina’, during the ‘RHONJ’ reunion on May 19.

Dolores Catania, 50, went all out to prepare herself for The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion special on May 19. In the first few minutes of Part 1, Dolores told host Andy Cohen, “I got full plastic surgery, full-body lipo, a brand-new vagina”.

“I don’t know what that has to do with the reunion, but I figured while I was doing everything, [why not]!” she laughed before adding that she had botox and fillers done by the doctor who did her face-lift years ago.

Dr. Joseph Michaels took care of everything “from the neck down,” Dolores said, as she admitted to Page Six that she “probably does the most out of [anyone on] all the Housewives franchises” to prepare for a reunion — nine hours worth of invasive procedures to be exact.

Dolores also revealed that she prepped for the big RHONJ showdown with lymphatic massages and a “super crash diet”. Before the reunion, she said, “Two million people are going to watch this, maybe more if we’re lucky. And you got to look good, you got to look your best.”

As for her outfit, Dolores said she ran into some drama with a dress that came in “botched” from Turkey, but Dolores drove it to Laura’s Boutique, a bridal shop in Carmel Hamlet, New York, “to find somebody to take the dress apart and put it back together.” She then paired the look with Christian Louboutin heels and jewelry from John Michaels Jewelry. And we must say, she looked FANTASTIC.

Want more? Part 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs Wednesday, May 26, at 9pm on Bravo.