Kylie Jenner Sets Pulses Racing In Tight, White Corseted Swimsuit For Sexy New Pics

Kylie Jenner shared stunning photos of herself, including some of her flaunting her incredible figure in a white corset-style one-piece swimsuit, just days after reports she’s starting her own swimwear line.

Kylie Jenner, 23, got a lot of attention on May 19 when she posted several professional photos of herself modeling for tmrw magazine. The makeup mogul wore various outfits for the shoot, including a white corseted one-piece swimsuit that showed off her toned figure. She was standing in the epic bathing suit while her long dark locks were down and she held a matching fabric flower in front of her. Check out the pics HERE!

Other photos showed her in a tight tan cut-out dress that she leaned back in and a multi-colored floral pantsuit that included a matching long overcoat and heels. She also wore a tight black and white patterned long-sleeved outfit which she paired with white eyeshadow. In all the photos, Kylie was giving fierce and confident facial expressions to the camera.

Kylie simply captioned the series of photos with the magazine’s Instagram tag and brought on a lot of responses from followers. “Beautiful,” one follower wrote while another commented about how “pretty” she is. Others left red heart emojis and simply but effectively wrote, “Wow.”

Before Kylie’s latest pics, she made headlines for reportedly filing paperwork to trademark Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner. The move most likely means she’s gearing up to start her own official swimwear line, something that’s sure to make her summer-loving fans extremely happy. From the amount of swimsuits she shows off in her social media posts, we’d say she definitely knows about the latest bikini styles and we can’t wait to see what she comes up with for her own collection!

Just three days ago, Kylie shared pics, which can be seen above, of her rocking a beige bikini while standing outside and “living life.” The post received just as great of a reception that her latest magazine photos received and once again showed the mom-of-one‘s photogenic beauty. She added a thick necklace with the look that proved she also knows how to accessorize even when she’s just wearing a bikini.