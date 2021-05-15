Ludacris & Wife Eudoxie Bridges Expecting Baby No. 2: ‘The Greatest Gift’ — See Pics

Ludacris announced he’s getting ready to welcome his second child with wife Eudoxie Bridges by sharing two new gorgeous photos of her posing with her growing baby bump in honor of her 35th birthday.

Ludacris, 43, and Eudoxie Bridges, 35, are in pre-baby bliss! The rapper shared the joyous news that he and his wife are expecting their second baby in a love-filled Instagram post on May 14. The post was a birthday tribute for Eudoxie and included two beautiful pics of her cradling her bump while smiling and then closing her eyes with her head back. Check out the pics HERE!

The glowing mother looked radiant in a long sleeveless tan dress that had cut-out sections along the sides and back in the pics and rocked neon yellow nail polish. She also had her long dark wavy locks hanging down her back as they were tied back in a low ponytail with some strands loose and framing her face. She topped the look off with earrings as a colorful flower display could be seen behind her.

“How is it YOUR Birthday & Your Giving Me The Greatest Gift? Joyeux Anniversaire Mrs Bridges 👼🏽,” Ludacris captioned the photos before his fans shared responses in the comments section. “Congratulations 🍾 i hope it’s a boy!” one fan exclaimed while another called Eudoxie “beautiful.” Others shared more well wishes along with red heart emojis.

Some celebs also took to the comments section to share their excitement about the couple’s thrilling news. “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ CONGRATULATIONS!!” Gabrielle Union wrote while Kelly Rowland followed with, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!! 😍❤️😍❤️😍.” Ciara also exclaimed, “Congratulations!!! So sweet! ❤️” and Ne-Yo wrote, “Happy bday!! Congrats guys!!”