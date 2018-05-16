Ludacris’ Wife Eudoxie Reveals She Suffered Tragic Miscarriage Followed By Surgery Early This Year

Eudoxie Mbouguiengue shared a heartbreaking message on her b-day, revealing she lost her & Luda’s 2nd child. But despite the tragedy, she said she’s staying ‘grateful.’ Read her inspiring message.

Opening up via Instagram on her birthday, Ludacris‘, 40, wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, revealed to fans that she suffered a devastating miscarriage earlier this year. She also shared that she underwent surgery afterwards, but is determined to keep “positive” despite her heartbreak. Eudoxie and Ludacris, who tied the knot in 2014, are parents to 3-year-old daughter Cadence Gaëlle, so at the time of her pregnancy, the two were expecting baby number two.

“Lord, I thank you for the gift of life. This year didn’t necessarily start off right for us. I had a miscarriage and needed to have surgery,” Eudoxie began her lengthy social media message. “It was very easy to complain and self pity but I refused to let the enemy win. I stayed faithful and prayed up. I spent hours focusing on the many ways the Lord has blessed me. How could I complain when God has blessed me with the opportunity to already experience motherhood?”

Eudoxie explained that she was sharing this personal information in order to encourage others to “live in gratitude.” “When the enemy tries to knock you down, get even closer to your faith. My faith has been tested many times throughout my life but I’m only getting stronger,” she said. Eudoxie celebrated her birthday with a fun-filled party at The Painted Duck in Atlanta, a gaming parlor, which Luda hired out for the occasion. The photo Eudoxie posted along with her message was taken during the b-day bash.

“Life will not always go as planned and keeping a positive and grateful attitude will only bring more and bigger blessings,” Eudoxie concluded her post. “Thank you God for your favor over my life. Thank you for my beautiful family and friends who have been so supportive. Thank you for another year!! 🙏🏽❤️.”

In the accompanying pic, Eudoxie and Ludacris look stylish and happy together! In fact, the rapper shared the same image on his own Instagram account, writing, “Of course I let her win. That’s what loving husbands do. 👌🏽.” A few months ago, in December, Luda revealed that he and Eudoxie wanted a baby boy.

“My New Year’s resolution is to get a boy, believe it or not,” the star told People magazine. “We’re going to try one more time. So all next year I’m going to be trying to get a boy.” The Fate of the Furious actor is also dad to daughters Cai, 5, and Karma, 16, from previous relationships.