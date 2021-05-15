’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Preview: Tiffany Blasts Ronald For Doing ‘Nothing’ To Help

Tiffany goes off on Ronald after he accuses her of just ‘spending money’ in this EXCLUSIVE ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ preview. She says he does ‘nothing’ but still ‘expects more’ from her.

Tiffany, 29, and Ronald, 31, are having issues as they continue to live apart. Ronald brings up that Tiffany bought new furniture in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the new 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? episode. She explains that she bought a “big bed” for both of them. “I’m trying to make the house a home as best I can so I can set it up for when you get here, hopefully,” Tiffany says.

Ronald decides to make this a thing. “Then if it’s for us, why did you do everything alone?” he asks. “You want to cancel existing plane tickets. You just wanted spending money for your place.” Tiffany tells him that she cancelled her tickets so she could pay the deposit for where she’s living.

“I originally bought tickets for the kids and I to travel to South Africa to see Ronald, but then I cancelled them because I’ve bought them so many times,” Tiffany admits in her confessional. “I need Ronald to put in as much effort as I’m putting in. If you want to see us, buy the tickets.”

Ronald is very frustrated by their current situation. “It’s f**king hard enough and you make it harder…” he says. That’s when Tiffany gets fed up. “How are you a man who does nothing and still you expect more from me?” she claps back. Ronald tries to reveal how he’s feeling. “I’m not there. So for me, it’s hard seeing my child grow up, seeing my son become a teenager,” he says.

Tiffany begins to cry. “I have sacrificed a lot of my time and a lot of my money buying tickets to take her to you so you don’t miss out,” she tells Ronald.

The last few months have taken a toll on single mom Tiffany. Ronald is still living in South Africa. Ronald worries that his visa will be denied, and if that happens, he thinks the family should move to South Africa. Tiffany is not on board with this. Will this 90 Day couple make it through this latest obstacle? 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.