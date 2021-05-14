Vanessa Bryant Nuzzles Huge Photo Of Kobe In Heartbreaking Pic Ahead Of His Hall Of Fame Induction

Vanessa Bryant has shared a series of snaps at the new Kobe Bryant exhibit at the Basketball Hall of Fame. The late NBA star will be inducted tomorrow.

Vanessa Bryant has given fans their first look at the new exhibit dedicated to her late husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Just one day before the athlete, who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash in 2020, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, Vanessa visited with her daughters Capri, 1, and Bianka, 4. “Capri at Daddy’s Hall of Fame exhibit,” she captioned one pic, which showed the youngest in her brood posing in front of a black and white pic of her dad.

Meanwhile, Vanessa closed her eyes, and nuzzled up close to a large image of her late husband. “Love you always,” she captioned the pic, as a host of her famous friends including Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and Khloe Kardashian dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Kobe’s exhibit, called “Kobe: A Basketball Life” is the first of its kind since Michael Jordan‘s exhibit in 2009. The display, which was co-designed by Vanessa, includes memorabilia from his career including the shoes he wore during his 81-point game, game-worn jerseys, and a screen displaying his Oscar-winning short film, “Dear Basketball.”

One follower commented on Vanessa’s post, “What a beautiful exhibit, honor, and moment you captured. I know you poured your love into this in so many ways and the details and thought behind everything will impeccable,” while thousands of others dropped heart emojis and words of encouragement.

It comes two weeks after Vanessa celebrated what would have been her late daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant‘s 15th birthday. She shared a touching message to her second eldest daughter, who died in a tragic helicopter crash with her dad and seven others in January 2020. “Dear Gianna, Happy 15th Birthday! I love you!” Vanessa captioned her May 1 post, which featured a throwback pic of the pair hugging each other and flashing big smiles at the camera.

“I miss you everyday! I wish you were here with us. There are no words to express how much I miss you,” she added. “I love you Mamacita!” On her IG Story, the proud mom added, “Mommy, Daddy, Nani, B.B. and Koko love you and miss you so much!”