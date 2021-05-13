‘HSMTMTS’ Season 2: Frankie Rodriguez & Joe Serafini Tease Carlos & Seb’s ‘Really Sweet’ Journey

‘HSMTMTS’ returns for season 2 on May 14. HL got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini about Carlos and Seb’s relationship, who brings ‘drama’ this season, and more.

Here we go again! High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is back for a second season and taking things to a whole new level. One of the best parts of the delightful first season was Carlos and Seb’s relationship. They’re still going strong in season 2, and HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini about HSM’s golden couple.

“I think in season 1 we got to see them sort of discover each other in the drama club and find each other. In season 2, we sort of pick up right where we left off, but you get to see them sort of figuring out how to navigate this relationship together now that they’re boyfriends,” Joe told HollywoodLife during the show’s season 2 press junket. “It’s really sweet, and I’m really excited to go on the journey with everyone.”

Frankie also noted that getting a second means “we just have more time to explore. We get to see everyone outside of school and just these relationships that they have with each other within the friend group.”

This season, the East High drama club will be stepping away from the High School Musical franchise and tackling the iconic Beauty and the Beast. From the trailer, we know that Carlos will be playing Lumiere this season. So what about Seb? “He has taken a step down from the heights of Sharpay and taking a little smaller role but still an integral part to the show, so it’s a lot of fun. I enjoy getting to be with all the other characters in the show,” Joe teased.

East High is really changing in season 2 as Nini leaves to attend the Youth Actors Conservatory in Denver. In addition to altering Ricky’s life, Nini’s absence will shake things up in the drama club. “The dynamic definitely does shift,” Frankie said. “A big part of your friend group is now gone, and she’s off exploring something else. I think when that happens in real life you just have to go and adapt and just go with the changes.”

There will be a new girl entering the scene in season 2 named Lily, and she’s definitely going to keep the East High kids on their toes. “Lily is really so sweet at first, and I was such a big fan of her, and then all of a sudden she’s a little bit spicier than we all see on the first glance,” Joe revealed. “She brings a lot of drama to the show, and she is freaking fabulous.” New episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 will drop Fridays on Disney+.