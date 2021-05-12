‘The Masked Singer’ Preview: The Russian Dolls Reveal A New Clue — Watch

The Russian Dolls read a brand-new clue in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Masked Singer’ quarterfinals, and guest panelist Rob Riggle is convinced he knows their identities.

The quarterfinals have arrived on The Masked Singer, and the Russian Dolls will take the stage once again during the May 12 episode. After their performance, a new clue is revealed by “mail” sent by the biggest fan in this EXCLUSIVE preview. When host Nick Cannon opens up the mailbox, there’s another mailbox inside, a nod to the Russian Dolls.

One of the Russian Dolls reads the letter inside the second mailbox. “I was a fan of you individually, but when I saw you band together in person — wow! Like I can’t even. Love you to the moon and back again,” the letter says.

Guest panelist Rob Riggle doesn’t believe he even needs this clue to guess the identities of the Russian Dolls. “Clues are for suckers. I don’t need them,” he says. He thinks he knows exactly who the Russian Dolls are.

“Bet this all day. Bet it twice on Sunday. That’s Devo,” Rob says. Devo is a rock band that rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s. The band is best known for their hit song “Whip It.”

Nick isn’t convinced that Rob is right on this one. “Ken, this really is your friend,” Nick jokes. This makes Ken Jeong cackle.

The Russian Dolls changed the game from their very first performance of “The Man in the Mirror” by Michael Jackson. One Russian Doll started out singing the song, but a second Russian Doll later revealed himself during the performance. The Russian Dolls debuted a third member in the wildcard round. They’ve been stealing the show from the start.

The final 5 of season 5 are Russian Dolls, Chameleon, Black Swan, Piglet, and Yeti. At the end of the May 12 episode, one of the masked singers will be eliminated. The rest will move on to the season 5 semi-finals. The Masked Singer season 5 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.