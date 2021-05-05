‘The Masked Singer’ Sneak Peek: Ken Jeong Thinks The Yeti Could Be Vin Diesel — Watch

Could the Yeti be a ‘Fast & Furious’ star? Ken Jeong guesses that the Yeti is Vin Diesel in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Masked Singer.’

It’s down to the Spicy Six on The Masked Singer, and the masked celebs are getting harder to guess. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 5 episode of The Masked Singer season 5, Ken Jeong takes the clues he’s been given from the Yeti and makes a bold guess. “But I also saw the pacifier. So I thought of, naturally, Vin Diesel in The Pacifier,” Ken says. The Pacifier was a 2005 comedy film that Vin starred in.

However, Ken notes that Vin doesn’t really “cut rugs much. He’s not much of a dancer.” Nick Cannon quickly chimes in and says the Fast 9 star is a “great dancer.” Ken claps back that Vin is a “family friend” and actually a “horrible dancer.”

Nick’s not letting this go. He says they’re going to get some footage of Vin’s dancing! “He was like a break-dancing champion,” Nick says. He’s “dead serious” about this. “This could be Vin Diesel,” Nick says as he points to the Yeti.

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz will be sitting down with the rest of the celebrity panelists during the May 5 episode. She’ll be throwing guesses into the mix. The Final Six will sing again in hopes of making it to the next round. At the end of the night, one singer will be unmasked.

The season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy Award nominations, nine multi-Platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals, and two world records! So far, the celebrities that have been revealed include Caitlyn Jenner as the Phoenix, Bobby Brown as the Crab, Tamera Mowry-Housley as the Seashell, Mark McGrath as the Orca, Logan Paul as Grandpa Monster, Danny Trejo as the Raccoon, and Kermit the Frog as the Snail. The Bulldog ended up being Nick when he was able to return to the show after a COVID-19 diagnosis. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.