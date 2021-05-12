‘MAFS’ Spinoff Preview: Dr. Viviana Is Stunned By Brandon’s Bizarre Alter Ego ‘Legend’

Dr. Viviana Coles has her work cut out for her in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Married At First Sight: Unmatchables.’ Brandon has a stranger alter-ego named Legend.

Dr. Viviana Coles stops by Brandon’s place to get the low-down on his single status in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 12 episode of Married At First Sight: Unmatchables. Right away, Dr. Viviana realizes she’s not just working with Brandon. She’s working with his alter-ego Legend, too.

“Legend’s not a simple guy. Brandon’s a simple guy,” Brandon says, referring to himself in the third person. “Legend jumps from table to table, Brandon wears flip-flops. Legend does have some bad habits. Brandon wears shorts.”

Dr. Viviana asks Brandon if he finds it odd that he refers to himself in the third person. “No. That’s just how it is. That’s how I build myself to become,” Brandon says. He reveals that he’s a club promoter and always has to be the “life of the party.”

“But Legend meets those women,” Brandon adds. “Brandon really doesn’t meet the women because Brandon doesn’t have the time. Brandon cuts his phone off.” Dr. Viviana acknowledges that there are “two different versions” of Brandon to deal with.

When it comes to relationships, Brandon only wants “one” woman. However, he says that Legend “entertains” multiple women. Brandon wants a “small-town girl” to come home to at the end of the day. Brandon claims that Legend is “getting in the way” of him finding a woman.

The Married At First Sight spinoff works to match 16 applicants from previous seasons by helping them discover another chance at love with guidance and advice from Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana. Each episode will follow as the participants are guided through their physical and personal transformations, resulting in them being set up on a date to see if love is in the air and if they can ultimately get out of their own way on their romantic journeys. Married At First Sight: Unmatchables airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.