Dua Lipa Stuns At The 2021 BRIT Awards In Retro Mini Dress & Black Stockings: See Pic

Dua Lipa absolutely rocked the 2021 Brit Awards red carpet with her bold look! Check out the singer’s vintage-inspired dress!

Dua Lipa came ready to serve at the 2021 BRIT Awards! The Grammy winner, 25, looked absolutely incredible upon her arrival to the O2 Arena in London on May 11. Dua rocked a retro-style gold and black mini dress with a long train. The vintage-inspired cut featured a scoop neckline and was totally off-the-shoulder. Dua also worked thigh-high black stockings with her ensemble, and fashioned a beehive hairdo for the contemporary, yet classic, wardrobe choice. While chatting on the red carpet, Dua shared that she was “very excited, obviously, to be back on the stage at the BRITs.” The pop star really wanted to infuse a London vibe to her performance, saying, “it’s all about getting people together.”

The singer is a fan-favorite at the BRIT Awards and has been a main fixture of the popular awards show since making her debut in 2017. It wasn’t until 2018, however, that Dua received her very first statuette. The singer won the award for British Breakthrough Act and British Female Solo Artist just three years ago. In 2019, she won the award for British Single of the Year, which she shares with Calvin Harris, for “One Kiss.”

Queen @DUALIPA is here and serving look no.1 of the evening 😍 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/3GIXX2ZZSo — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

This year, Dua is nominated for three honors — British Female Solo Artist of the Year, British Album of the Year for Future Nostalgia, and British Single of the Year for “Physical.” Of course, it’s already been a major year for the singer in terms of the hardware she has collected for her celebrated album. Dua seriously took the 2021 Grammy Awards by storm, and much of that was due to her electrifying performance.

Dua performed her hit tunes “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now.” The uplifting, empowering pop songs were matched by Dua Lipa and her dancers’ choreography. The songstress completely lit up the stage, and her incredible performance was punctuated by her win for Best Pop Vocal Album for Future Nostalgia, winning one of the six nominations she’d received.

The singer has totally come into her own over the course of the last few years. While the British pop star started out in the United Kingdom, she has totally levitated to a whole new status in contemporary pop culture. From her appearance at the awards show, to her upcoming performance, we cannot wait to see what this brilliant starlet accomplishes in the future.