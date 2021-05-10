‘Handmaid’s Tale’s Samira Wiley Reveals She Welcomed 1st Child With Wife Lauren Morelli On Mother’s Day

And baby makes three! Samira Wiley revealed that her beautiful wife, Lauren Morelli, gave birth to their daughter in April with an exciting first Mother’s Day post.

Congratulations to Samira Wiley and her wife, Lauren Morelli! The Handmaid’s Tale star, 34, announced on Mother’s Day that she had an extra-special reason to celebrate: she and Lauren are first-time mothers. They welcomed their sweet daughter, George Elizabeth, on April 11 and waited to share the joyous news on the big holiday.

“Happy 1st Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child — our gorgeous daughter, George,” Samira wrote on May 9. “Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother’s Day two ladies could ask for. George Elizabeth, 4.11.2021.”

Samira’s photo showed baby George fast asleep with her tiny hands wrapped around her mothers’ fingers. Her comments section was filled with love for the two Orange is the New Black alums. “I am over the moon for you both! For you three!!!,” wrote All Rise actress Ryan Michelle Bathe. Niecy Nash dropped tons of red heart emojis. And Samira’s The Handmaid’s Tale co-star Madeline Brewer commented, “oh my god oh my god oh my god she’s here.”

Lauren posted the same photo of baby George to her own Instagram profile with a loving message: “4 weeks ago today, our daughter came into the world and changed everything. We are so happy, so grateful, and so tired. George Elizabeth, 4.11.21.” Lauren and Samira did not reveal her pregnancy prior to the birth announcement, so this was an extra special surprise for the fans of the couple, who married in 2017 after falling in love on the set of OITNB. Congratulations again to the happy family of three!