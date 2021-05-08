Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 12, Is Stylish In Black Jean Shorts On Shopping Trip To Pet Store With Mom Angelina

Angelina Jolie’s mini-me daughter Vivienne has stunned in a pair of black denim shorts for a recent shopping trip, while her A-list mom rocked a long black dress.

Angelina Jolie has enjoyed some quality time with her daughter Vivienne, 12, ahead of Mother’s Day. The 45-year-old Maleficent star was seen running errands in Los Angeles on May 7, rocking a long, black maxi dress. She looked incredibly chic in the long-sleeved dress which she paired with beige sandals, gold hoop earrings, and a black protective face mask. Angie styled her dark hair in loose waves, which fell just below her shoulders, as she rocked clear, dark-rimmed glasses.

Meanwhile, Vivienne wore high-waisted black jean shorts, with a white graphic tee featuring a colorful floral print, and white sneakers. She pulled her auburn hair back into a low bun, as she stayed protected in a white face mask. They were seen picking up items at Petco, along with a book from a small newsstand. The mother-daughter outing came just one day before Mother’s Day, in which Angelina’s kids — Shiloh, 14, Zahara, 16, Pax, 17, Maddox, 19, and Vivienne’s twin brother Knox — often team up to surprise her.

“My kids have always been amazing at Mother’s Day. The fun for me is that I don’t plan anything, I don’t do anything, and they all tend to work together to surprise me with something,” Angelina recently told EXTRA. “It is just the knowing that they are doing something together, and thinking of something together, and that they want to, and that they think it is important always makes me cry,” Angelina added. “They always joke about how quickly it makes me cry. They will laugh at how many times I cry in the day or how quickly I cry… ‘Oh, there she goes…’”

The A-lister also recently opened up about how her personal life, and split from Brad Pitt has prompted her to pick up acting again. “I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that’s not made it possible for me to direct for a few years,” she told Entertainment Weekly in April, indicating that it’s harder to be so heavily involved in a blockbuster Hollywood production now that she’s a single mom.