Kylie & Kendall Jenner Show How To Rock Crop Tops For Night Out & Casual Dog Walking — See Pics

If there’s one thing the Jenner sisters love, it’s a cute crop top! Kylie rocked a tight green top for a night out in LA, while Kendall opted for a white tee while walking her dog.

Kylie Jenner, 23, and Kendall Jenner, 25, both rocked crop tops on Friday, for very different occasions. While the youngest KarJenner sis stepped out for a night on the town in Los Angeles, big sis Kendall was seen walking her Doberman Pinscher Pyro. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul opted for a see-through lime green top, with a matching mini-skirt when she headed out on May 7. She paired the two-piece set with a dark green, leather trench, and olive green pumps.

She carried a gold purse with a pink fur trim as she headed into the celeb hotspot, The Nice Guy, and styled her long hair in loose waves with a series of small braids. She also wore a black protective face mask, as she put her golden eyeshadow look on display. Meanwhile, the elder Keeping Up With The Kardashians star served some serious off-duty model vibes as she took her dog for a walk around the Beverly Hills neighborhood that afternoon.

She paired her simple, white crop top with a pair of high-waisted light-wash jeans and a button-up shirt. She accessorized with black slingback heels, and small shades, as she styled her raven tresses in loose waves with a single, small braid — much like Kylie! Her pup, who appeared on the cover of this month’s Vogue Hong Kong issue with Kendall, wore a black leash and looked thrilled to be out for a walk.

It comes one day after the supermodel opened up in Vogue’s new video series, Open Minded, about her mental health. In the clip, Kendall recalled suffering anxiety symptoms from a young age. “I remember being really young and having shortness of breath and going to my mom and telling her that,” the supermodel said.

“In hindsight, now I know that that was obviously anxiety … Being overworked is kind of what set it out of control. I’ve had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think that my heart’s failing and I can’t breathe and I need someone to help me,” the 818 tequila founder explained. “Sometimes I think I’m dying, sometimes parts of my body will go numb. It can be really intense and scary.”