Tweet

LeBron James Apologizes For ‘You’re Next’ Tweet To Officer Who Killed Ohio Teen Ma’Khia Bryant

LeBron James
Shutterstock
LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers defeated the Cavaliers, 90-80, at the Staples Center on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2003 in Los Angeles. (Kirby Lee via AP)
NBA Commissioner David Stern, left, presents Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James with the 2008-2009 MVP trophy before an Eastern Conference semifinal basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday, May 5, 2009, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Miami Heat's LeBron James drives against the Detroit Pistons an NBA basketball game in Miami, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2010. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Miami Heat LeBron James holds the the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after Game 5 of the NBA finals basketball series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, June 22, 2012, in Miami. The Heat won 121-106 to become the 2012 NBA Champions. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace) View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Political News Editor

LeBron James believes he ‘fueled the wrong conversation’ when he tweeted that the officer who fatally shot 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant was ‘next’ in the wake of her death.

LeBron James has issued an apology for something he tweeted (and deleted) on April 20 after the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant by police. “I fueled the wrong conversation about Ma’Khia Bryant and I owe it to her and this movement to change it,” the NBA great tweeted on May 4, thanking Vox reporter Fabiola Cineas for her story about the slain Black teenager.

As tensions ran high in the wake of Ma’Khia’s death, LeBron had tweeted a photo of the Columbus, Ohio police officer who fatally shot her while responding to a domestic dispute, writing “You’re next. #accountability.” The Los Angeles Lakers player was met with criticism for putting the officer’s life in danger.

LeBron erased the tweet, following it up with another message: “I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate — This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY”.

And in another tweet: “ANGER does any of us any good and that includes myself! Gathering all the facts and educating does though! My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail!”

Twenty minutes before former officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis, Ma’Khia died. Police bodycam footage from the shooting showed Ma’Khia holding a knife and lunging at a girl in the driveway of a home. An officer fired four shots when Ma’Khia appeared to attempt to lunge at a second girl, killing her.

Ma’Khia Bryant Poster
Protesters took to the streets of Columbus, Ohio after Ma’Khia Bryant’s April 20 death (Shutterstock)

Ma’Khia’s death sparked instant protests around Columbus with demonstrators distraught that they, once more, had to mourn the loss of a Black child killed by police. In the bodycam footage, the officers on the scene don’t appear to have tried de-escalating the situation. Ma’Khia was the third person to be fatally shot by Columbus police since December.