Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Cuddle During Cute Date Night At Yankees Stadium – Pics

Ryan Reynolds revealed that Blake Lively took him to his ‘first home run derby’ at the Yankees stadium on April 30!

We love this couple! Ryan Reynolds, 44, just shared the sweetest moment with wife Blake Lively, 33, to his Instagram page. The Deadpool star revealed shared a romantic snuggle with Blake, revealing that the Gossip Girl alum had treated him to the ultimate date night to the Yankees game against the Detroit Tigers on Friday, April 30.

“Blake took me to my first home run derby at @yankees stadium tonight,” Ryan captioned his photo. ‘They won 10 to nothing. I’m not saying I’m a good luck charm. Just saying @clintfrazierr wants me to play left field for the remainder of my life. (The Red Thunder was an absolute hero tonight),” the Vancouver native added, including a baseball emoji. Ryan showed off his salt and pepper hair in the photo, while Blake appeared to go makeup free as she embraced her natural beach wave.

The fashion icon stayed cozy in a mossy green sweater with black details, a white cropped pajama-style top and various layered necklaces by Storrow Jewelry and Marla Aaron. She paired the look with a black jeans from Canadian retailer Aritzia and a pair of Valentino boots. For his part, Ryan sported a black, bomber style leather jacket. “Adorbs,” Canadian singer Jann Arden captioned on Ryan’s cute photo.

Blake also shared some snaps from their night out, which was sans their three kids James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1. The Age Of Adaline actress even surprised Ryan with a signed Yankee hat from player Clint Frazier! “To the Green Lantern from the ‘Red Thunder’,” Clint wrote in silver sharpie, referencing both Ryan’s hit film where he originally met Blake, and his own nickname “Red Thunder.”

“Mom&Dad Girl Summer,” Blake wrote in her own caption, playing off of the viral hit “Hot Girl Summer” by rapper Megan Thee Stallion. “Thanks @clintfrazierr for being my personal stylist. This hat is a vast improvement from the [s—] I showed up in. After 14 years in NY, I think tonight made me an official Yankee…” the California native added, nodding to her move for Gossip Girl back in 2007.