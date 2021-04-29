Heather Thomson Claims She Was ‘Assaulted’ While Filming Season 13 Of ‘RHONY’

Heather Thomson is revealing the startling details of her return to ‘RHONY’ and why it was short-lived.

“I get assaulted this season,” Heather Thomson, 51, revealed on the Friends of Dorothy podcast, while discussing her return to The Real Housewives of New York City. “The show has changed a lot, breaking the fourth wall.”

Heather was a full-time Housewife on the show from seasons 5-7. Since then, she’s dipped in and out of the show, but she was supposed to make a full-fledged comeback in Season 13. Sadly, as recent reports and social media postings have revealed, a “messy” exchange with Leah McSweeney chased her away.

“People were interested in putting me down, dragging me down and showing me who is the queen bee. I just don’t have time for that stuff. It’s the new girl who was intimidated and wanted to show who’s the queen bee,” Heather said. She didn’t name who exactly “assaulted” her, but the writing seems to be on the wall.

“Heather’s popular history with the old cast and the excitement about new cast member Eboni K. Williams prompted production to maneuver [Heather’s] return,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “Shortly after she arrived, Leah and Heather butt heads. Heather could see Leah was acting up for the cameras and using behavior she considered demeaning and exploitative and frankly, crossed a line. Heather wanted no part of Leah so after she left that weekend Heather had no interest in continuing the season at all and stopped filming.”

After it was reported that Leah “chased” Heather away from the show, Leah seemingly addressed her feud with Heather in a since-deleted Instagram story in March. “I don’t like women who slut shame other women,” she wrote. “Act morally superior to other women. Plastic surgery shame other women. Gossip about other women doing drugs when you know damn well they’ve done drugs also. And lastly I don’t like when white women call black women ‘articulate’. Especially while acting like the queen of wokeness,” she wrote.

On the Friends Of Dorothy podcast, Heather further revealed that while filming the new season, she also got into an argument with her former costars Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan. “My podcast comes up on the show and it’s totally taken out of context. They kept accusing me of talking s*** behind their backs. They said that I was saying Luann was doing a lot of drugs which I didn’t say.”

Want more? Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York City premieres Tuesday, May 4, at 9pm on Bravo.

HollywoodLife reached out to Bravo on this interview, but they told us they have no comment.