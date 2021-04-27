‘The O.C.’ Reboot Could Happen According To Rachel Bilson & Melinda Clarke: ‘Never Say Never’

Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke chatted about how ‘awesome’ it would be to get the cast of ‘The O.C.’ back together for a reboot while promoting their new podcast where they rewatch the whole series!

It’s been over 14 years since the last episode of The O.C. aired, and there’s potential for the series to make a return — according to stars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke, at least. “I know we talked about definitely getting together personally, as a reunion… all of us getting together,” Rachel shared during her one-on-one interview with her former co-star for Entertainment Tonight. The ladies got together before the launch of their new podcast series Welcome to The O.C. B*tches!.

“I think we have spoken to some already, everyone’s on board for that,” Rachel, 39, went on. “But a reboot would be awesome. I think that’s in the hands of [creators and executive producers] Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. There’s still a ways to go, so maybe they’ll figure it out! That’d be fun.” Melinda, 52, was all about the idea, too.

“Never say never!” Melinda added. It feels like reboots are all the rage these days, so bringing back The O.C. isn’t that farfetched of an idea. Plus the series, which ran for four seasons between 2003 and 2007, has a loyal following amongst its legions of fans. As for Melinda and Rachel’s get-together, it was definitely a blast from the past.

Rachel starred as Summer Roberts on the drama series, while Melinda played Julie Cooper on the show. The pair were core cast members for the entire series run, spanning more than 90 episodes. They also opened a whole new chapter in their respective careers thanks to the series. The O.C., which chronicled the lives of rich families living in Orange County, CA, also starred breakout names like Mischa Barton, Adam Brody, and more.

More than a decade after the show ended, Rachel and Melinda are excited to take a look back on the show. The two stars will recap the series from beginning to end with the help of musicians, writers, and more who made the show the cultural touchstone that it is today! Rachel and Melinda’s new podcast, Welcome to the OC, Bitches!, premieres today Tuesday, April 27.