‘Mama June’ Preview: Pumpkin Worries Honey Boo Boo Is Going To Leave & Live With Mama June

Pumpkin prepares to visit Mama June in Florida in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Mama June: Road to Redemption’ preview and is troubled over the thought that Honey Boo Boo may want to stay there.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird is packing to go see Mama June in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 23 episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption. Josh Efird has to stay behind and work. Even if he could get off, he’s not sure if he’d want to go. “I don’t think I’m quite ready to see your mother yet,” Josh admits.

“Every time June comes around, Alana [“Honey Boo Boo” Thompson] and Pumpkin get their hopes up,” Josh continues. “This isn’t the first time I’ve seen this, and it probably won’t be the last because she never holds her word when it comes to the girls and then, boom, it just crashes again.

Pumpkin admits it would be nice to have Josh’s “support” there. In addition to June, Honey Boo Boo is also going to have to see Geno Doak, June’s boyfriend. Pumpkin wonders just how well June is doing with her recovery. “I don’t want Alana to get her hopes up again,” Pumpkin says. “I don’t want Alana to go down to Florida and see Mama’s got a nice pool and a nice house…”

Josh stresses to Pumpkin that Honey Boo Boo isn’t going anywhere. “We have done the absolute utmost we can for Alana, so I don’t think she’s just going to up and leave just because your Mama’s got a damn pool,” Josh says. He’s got a valid point. Alana and June still have a ways to go before their relationship is fully mended.

Josh brings up Pumpkin’s sister Jessica. Josh is surprised to find out that Jessica is going to be staying with him while Pumpkin is gone. “I mean I’ve just got a lot on my plate and being by myself would have been much better, but you can’t have it the way you want it,” Josh says. Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.