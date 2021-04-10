Breaking News

Mama June’s Daughter Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon Is Pregnant & Expecting Baby No 2

mama june
Insider Edition
EXCLUSIVE: Mama June recreates Marilyn Monroe’s famous scene - as her dress blows up from the force of Tropical Storm Isaias. The reality star, 40, is living in a condo in Jensen Beach, Florida, which is being hit by heavy winds. On Sunday as the storm approached, the mother-of-four left her waterfront home when her dress suddenly blew up. 02 Aug 2020 Pictured: Mama June. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA692297_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Mama June recreates Marilyn Monroe’s famous scene - as her dress blows up from the force of Tropical Storm Isaias. The reality star, 40, is living in a condo in Jensen Beach, Florida, which is being hit by heavy winds. On Sunday as the storm approached, the mother-of-four left her waterfront home when her dress suddenly blew up. 02 Aug 2020 Pictured: Mama June. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA692297_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Mama June is the eye of a storm again - after finding herself in the path of Tropical Storm Isaias. The reality star, 40, is living in a condo in Jensen Beach, Florida, which is expected to be hit by heavy rains and flash flooding. On Saturday, the mother-of-four appeared in good spirits as she went for a jog on the beach near her waterfront home. The storm was down grounded from a category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm but weather experts expect it to regain hurricane status overnight. A source said: “Mama June is staying calm and hunkering down with her friend Adam Barta. “They’ve made sure they have plenty of emergency supplies in the home in case the weather takes a nasty turn for the worst.”. 01 Aug 2020 Pictured: Mama June. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA692203_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

‘Mama June: Road to Redemption’ star Lauryn Shannon and her husband Joshua Efird are expecting a second baby. The couple are already parents to three-year-old Ella.

Mama June is set to welcome another grandchild this July! Her daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 21, is expecting baby number two with husband Joshua Efird. “I think all of us, we’re excited, but it’s also nerve-wracking in the same sentence,” Pumpkin told PEOPLE on April 10. The sweet couple, who are already parents to three-year-old daughter Ella Grace, said the pregnancy was a surprise. “We weren’t really expecting. We also weren’t trying either, but we weren’t preventing.”

The Mama June: Road To Redemption star added, “Everybody knows Ella’s 3 now, so it’s taken me that long to get pregnant. Because for a while, I was on birth control and then I got off of birth control for a year and a half. And then I found out that I was pregnant.” Pumpkin also told the outlet all of her pregnancy tests were coming back negative,

“Josh was just kind of like, ‘Oh, don’t take anymore.’ And I was just kind of like, ‘Well …’ This one day I just had a weird feeling and I took one and it came up positive,” she explained, adding that they “had to come to terms with” their family of three becoming a family of four! “That, for sure, was a big deal, because Josh doesn’t work at home. He works in South Carolina, and it’s very hard, being long distance and then being pregnant and taking care of two kids.”
mama june
Mama June and Pumpkin. Image: Insider Edition

Pumpkin is also the legal guardian of her 15-year-old sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson; a role she took on after her mother’s arrest in 2019. “I think Alana is excited, but Alana also kind of feels like a burden only because now we have Ella and she wants us to be able to move on with our life.” Of course, fans of the family would know this happy news comes just days after Pumpkin and Alana reunited with their mom for the first time in a year, on the April 9 episode of their reality show.

“I did tell my mom about the pregnancy. At first, she’s kind of like, ‘Well, you don’t need another one.’ But she always says that. But I think that I do pretty good, as far as taking care of Ella and also managing, taking care of a 15-year-old. But she’s excited,” Pumpkin shared. Congratulations to the parents-to-be!