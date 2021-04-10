Mama June’s Daughter Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon Is Pregnant & Expecting Baby No 2

The Mama June: Road To Redemption star added, “Everybody knows Ella’s 3 now, so it’s taken me that long to get pregnant. Because for a while, I was on birth control and then I got off of birth control for a year and a half. And then I found out that I was pregnant.” Pumpkin also told the outlet all of her pregnancy tests were coming back negative,

“Josh was just kind of like, ‘Oh, don’t take anymore.’ And I was just kind of like, ‘Well …’ This one day I just had a weird feeling and I took one and it came up positive,” she explained, adding that they “had to come to terms with” their family of three becoming a family of four! “That, for sure, was a big deal, because Josh doesn’t work at home. He works in South Carolina, and it’s very hard, being long distance and then being pregnant and taking care of two kids.”

Pumpkin is also the legal guardian of her 15-year-old sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson; a role she took on after her mother’s arrest in 2019. “I think Alana is excited, but Alana also kind of feels like a burden only because now we have Ella and she wants us to be able to move on with our life.” Of course, fans of the family would know this happy news comes just days after Pumpkin and Alana reunited with their mom for the first time in a year, on the April 9 episode of their reality show.