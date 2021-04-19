Anderson Cooper’s Son Wyatt, 11 Mos., Looks Mesmerized Watching Him Guest Host ‘Jeopardy’

For someone who is on TV nightly, Anderson Cooper has never let son Wyatt watch him on the small screen. But he made an exception when it came to watching daddy guest host ‘Jeopardy!’

Jeopardy! has a brand new and very adorable little viewer! CNN anchor Anderson Cooper just began his two week guest hosting stint on Mon. Apr. 19, and shared an Instagram photo of his 11-month-old son Wyatt sitting in front of a big screen TV, enthralled by watching his father. The little one could be seen sitting up at the edge of the bed, wearing a navy blue onesie as he gazed at his dad onstage with the bright blue Jeopardy! set behind him.

Wyatt turns one on Apr. 30, and already looked so comfortable watching his father play quizmaster. Anderson’s only child had his arms resting comfortably on his legs, while holding a spherical O-ball in his left hand. The AC360 host revealed in the caption that Wyatt has never seen him on TV before, even though he has a nightly CNN show and is a 60 Minutes correspondent.

Anderson told his followers, “Wyatt has never seen me on tv before, and he likely won’t for a long while, but apparently he caught a bit of me on @Jeopardy! It was a dream come true to be guest hosting, and to pay tribute to #AlexTrebek and raise money for @hashaiti.” Alex Trebek hosted the show for over three decades until he passed away after battling stage four pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8, 2020. He had continued to tape at a fast pace until the end, with his final episode airing on Jan. 8, 2021.

Anderson – who is a two-time Celebrity Jeopardy! champ — tweeted after his first outing about what a great time he had as guest host. “As a contestant@Jeopardy is an incredibly fast game. I was surprised that it feels just as fast when you are guest hosting. It flies by! So fun!” he wrote.

In an Apr. 17 Twitter preview video via the show’ account, Anderson ticked off his Jeopardy! qualifications. “In high school I became a Jeopardy! fan, I’m a two-time Celebrity Jeopardy! champ and this week, I’ll be the newest Jeopardy! guest host. Now that’s what I call triple Jeopardy!” he joked. Anderson then admitted, “I’m actually kind of nervous.”

As a fan and 4-time contestant, @andersoncooper is taking on a new role at Jeopardy! Guest host! @HASHaiti pic.twitter.com/fMHJyJBuJV — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 17, 2021

Anderson then reposted the promo clip to his Twitter page and joked, “Watching this makes me realize two things: I’m a dork and i just have to own that, and i have aged so much since i was first a contestant on @Jeopardy in 2004! I love this game, and will be guest hosting tonight and for the next two weeks.” Anderson replaces another Celebrity Jeopardy! champ, as Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers just wrapped up his two week guest hosting stint on Fri. Apr. 16.