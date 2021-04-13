Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless & Hangs Upside In Wild GQ Magazine Spread: See Pics

Justin Bieber shows off his trapeze skills while going shirtless on the May cover of ‘GQ’ magazine.

Justin Bieber went all out in his photo shoot for the May issue of GQ! On the magazine cover, the singer wears a pair of neon pants and no shirt, and he’s hanging upside down while attached to two strings via a belt around his waist. His tattooed chest is fully on display in the pic, with his arms spread out to show the words ‘Young & Free’ that are written underneath his body.

In another picture from the spread, Justin goes shirtless once again, with the sunsetting in the background. For another series of shots, he wears a white tank top and plaid shirt, along with a beanie cap. We also see him laying, face down, on the couch, wearing a black t-shirt, with his tattooed arms up close to the camera.

In his interview with the magazine, Justin opened up about how he transformed from a young, sometimes trouble pop star, to who he is today. “I don’t want to let my shame of my past dictate what I’m able to do now for people,” Justin explained. “A lot of people let their past weigh them down, and they never do what they want to do because they think that they’re not good enough. But I’m just like, ‘I’ve done a bunch of stupid s***. That’s okay.”

Of course, marrying Hailey Baldwin was a big part of what got Justin out of his dark years and into the place he is today. “I just felt like [getting married] was my calling,” he admitted. “Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing.” He added, “We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories. And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before that, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life.”

“It’s just rewarding to be all that you were designed to be,” Justin concluded. “And I believe that, at this point in my life, I’m right where I’m supposed to be, doing what I believe that God wants me to do. And there’s nothing more fulfilling.”