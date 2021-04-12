Breaking News

Prince William Mourns ‘Extraordinary’ Prince Philip After Death: ‘I Will Miss’ Him

Britain's Princess Elizabeth and her fiance Lieut. Philip Mountbatten pose for camera on September 17, 1947 in White Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace in London in connection with their wedding. The royal couple will marry on November 20, 1947. (AP Photo)
Britain's Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh departs the King Edward VII hospital in London, Britain, 16 March 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh has left the King Edward VII hospital where had spent 28 days. Prince Philip leaves the King Edward VII hospital, London, United Kingdom - 16 Mar 2021
Britain's Princess Elizabeth and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh are seen leaving Westminster Abbey, London, on Nov. 20, 1947, following their wedding service. (AP Photo)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, stands with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Clarence House, the royal couple's London residence, in this August 1951 file photo. The Queen celebrates her 80th birthday on April 21, 2006. (AP Photo/Eddie Worth) View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Political News Editor

Prince William paid tribute to his grandfather, Prince Philip, after he sadly passed away at age 99. See his sweet message here.

Like the rest of the royal family, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton are absolutely devastated over the passing of his grandfather, Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9 after a lengthy hospital stay and heart surgery in London, and his eldest grandson paid tribute to him with a stunning statement. “My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family,” the statement, which was shared alongside a photo of Philip and William’s son, Prince George, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, read.

It continued, “I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her. I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour! My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”

Prince Philip joins Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their kids at Trooping The Colour 2017 (Shutterstock)

This was the first time William spoke out about his grandfather since giving the public an update on his health in February, shortly after he entered the hospital. Philip, 99, had complained to his doctor of feeling “unwell” and was admitted for observation as a precautionary measure. At the time, his prognosis was good, according to Buckingham Palace and William himself. “He’s okay. They’re keeping an eye on him,” the prince said.

The grandfather and grandson were incredibly close and often seen spending time together, be it at public events or personal family gatherings with Kate and their three kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Kate, who married William in 2011, shared a close bond with her grand-father-in-law, as well. Philip, royal biographer Ingrid Seward told Express in November 2020, apparently likes that Kate’s a little “old-fashioned” like him. “It is known that Prince Philip likes her.”

Prince Philip walks with Prince William and Kate Middleton to a Sunday morning church service in 2018 (Shutterstock)

Philip’s tragic death came TKTIME after he was transferred to a second hospital in London to address a pre-existing heart condition. Buckingham Palace announced that Philip underwent a surgery to address the issue, and expected that he would be released in a matter of days. May he rest in peace.