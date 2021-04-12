Prince William Mourns ‘Extraordinary’ Prince Philip After Death: ‘I Will Miss’ Him

Prince William paid tribute to his grandfather, Prince Philip, after he sadly passed away at age 99. See his sweet message here.

Like the rest of the royal family, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton are absolutely devastated over the passing of his grandfather, Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9 after a lengthy hospital stay and heart surgery in London, and his eldest grandson paid tribute to him with a stunning statement. “My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family,” the statement, which was shared alongside a photo of Philip and William’s son, Prince George, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, read.

“My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation.” Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, releases statement following death of his grandfather, Prince Philip. https://t.co/QET9ZWNk4n pic.twitter.com/TwTKbknEEm — ABC News (@ABC) April 12, 2021

It continued, “I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her. I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour! My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”

This was the first time William spoke out about his grandfather since giving the public an update on his health in February, shortly after he entered the hospital. Philip, 99, had complained to his doctor of feeling “unwell” and was admitted for observation as a precautionary measure. At the time, his prognosis was good, according to Buckingham Palace and William himself. “He’s okay. They’re keeping an eye on him,” the prince said.

The grandfather and grandson were incredibly close and often seen spending time together, be it at public events or personal family gatherings with Kate and their three kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Kate, who married William in 2011, shared a close bond with her grand-father-in-law, as well. Philip, royal biographer Ingrid Seward told Express in November 2020, apparently likes that Kate’s a little “old-fashioned” like him. “It is known that Prince Philip likes her.”

Philip’s tragic death came TKTIME after he was transferred to a second hospital in London to address a pre-existing heart condition. Buckingham Palace announced that Philip underwent a surgery to address the issue, and expected that he would be released in a matter of days. May he rest in peace.